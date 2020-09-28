CNN's Clarissa Ward To Chronicle Her Globetrotting Career And Lessons Learned At National Press Club, Sept. 30

WASHINGTON, Sept. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarissa Ward, CNN's chief international correspondent, will chronicle her career in a one-hour livestream with National Press Club President Michael Freedman, Wednesday, Sept. 30 at 1 PM, sponsored by the National Press Club International Correspondents Committee. This event is open to both the media and general public and questions can be submitted either before or during the program by emailing QandA@press.org.

In her 15-year career spanning four television networks, Clarissa Ward has crisscrossed the globe covering one major international event after the next. Her reporting has taken her everywhere from Putin's Russia to earthquake-ravaged Japan to Taliban-controlled Afghanistan. In recent years, Ward repeatedly braved the frontlines of conflict-ridden Syria with a fierce determination to show the human cost of war.

In her new memoir, "On All Fronts: The Education of a Journalist," Ward reflects on the physical and emotional toll of reporting from the world's most volatile places. Ward shares her experience as a female journalist reporting in male-dominated spaces and examines her own battles to get international coverage onto the evening news agenda.

