CNH Industrial Enters Into Exclusive Multi-year Technology Licensing Agreement With Monarch Tractor

This agreement centers on tractor electrificatio n . It is the latest development between the two parties, building upon the minority investment stake made by CNH Industrial in March 2021.

London, November 3, 2021

CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI) announces that it has entered into an exclusive, multi-year licensing agreement for electrification technologies with Monarch Tractor, a US-based AgTech company specializing in fully electric autonomous tractors.

The license agreement foresees the launch of a scalable, modular electrification platform focusing on low horsepower tractors. These will be developed across multiple product families in the coming years, using an agile process that continuously gathers farmers' input to ensure we create industry-leading, differentiated solutions aligned to customer needs. This agreement also furthers CNH Industrial's ongoing commitment to decarbonizing agriculture through alternative propulsion systems.

Electrification and machine automation are key tenets of CNH Industrial's strategy to become an even stronger technology leader in agriculture and drive customer value. This mutually beneficial partnership enables CNH Industrial to enhance its internal electrification capabilities and develop and implement new electrified platforms faster. In turn, Monarch Tractor will be able to harness benefits of CNH Industrial's deep sector expertise in product, brand, distribution, and supply chain strength.

"We are confident that the new pathways provided by Monarch will rapidly strengthen our competitive position in sustainable precision farming. Their talented team, exceptional engineering acumen and Silicon Valley R&D ecosystem will greatly enhance our digital capabilities. We look forward to working with Monarch to accelerate innovation in EV technology and expeditiously bring customer-valued, autonomous, fully electric solutions to the world's farmers," said Scott Wine, Chief Executive Officer, CNH Industrial.

CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI / M I : CNHI) is a global leader in the capital goods sector with established industrial experience, a wide range of products and a worldwide presence. Each of the individual brands belonging to the Company is a major international force in its specific industrial sector: Case IH, New Holland Agriculture and Steyr for tractors and agricultural machinery; Case and New Holland Construction for earth moving equipment; Iveco for commercial vehicles; Iveco Bus and Heuliez Bus for buses and coaches; Iveco Astra for quarry and construction vehicles; Magirus for firefighting vehicles; Iveco Defence Vehicles for defence and civil protection; and FPT Industrial for engines and transmissions. More information can be found on the corporate website: www.cnhindustrial.com

