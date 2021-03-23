CNH Industrial And Sandhills Global Announce Strategic Partnership

LINCOLN, Neb., March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CNH Industrial and Sandhills Global, following the establishment of a strategic partnership based in North America, announce the launch of an exclusive platform for dealers of CNH Industrial's CASE...

LINCOLN, Neb., March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CNH Industrial and Sandhills Global, following the establishment of a strategic partnership based in North America, announce the launch of an exclusive platform for dealers of CNH Industrial's CASE Construction, Case IH, and New Holland brands. The partnership focuses on developing websites dedicated to used equipment sales for CASE Construction, Case IH, and New Holland dealers.

Sandhills, which designs customized websites and hosts over 7,000 sites, built the new websites so that all used equipment from CASE Construction, Case IH, and New Holland dealers will appear on their respective sites. The websites offer easy navigate to help buyers quickly find used equipment, certified used equipment, and attachments, as well as new equipment.

The new platform will enhance the ability for CASE Construction, Case IH, and New Holland dealers to communicate directly with one another and move equipment. Within these closed networks, dealers can easily move items taken on trade, aging assets, and other equipment to other CASE Construction, Case IH, and New Holland dealers who might have a customer for them before selling to an outside dealer.

The new partnership builds on a long history of successful relationships between dealerships of CNH Industrial's CASE Construction, Case IH, and New Holland brands, and Sandhills trade platforms, including MachineryTrader.com and TractorHouse. "With the relationship we had already established, it became a common-sense move to start looking at how we could work more closely with CNH Industrial in North America," said Sandhills Corporate Sales Executive Scott Lubischer. "CNH Industrial has always been very responsive in supporting its dealer network."

