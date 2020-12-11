CNB Community Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend Of $0.27 Per Share And A Special Annual Dividend Of $0.20 Per Share

HILLSDALE, Mich., Dec. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CNB Community Bancorp, Inc. (OTC: CNBB) announced that the Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend on the Company's common stock in the amount of $0.27 per share, an increase of $0.01 per share from the dividend paid for the 4 th Quarter of 2019. Furthermore, as a special annual dividend, the Board of Directors declared an additional $0.20 per share with both payable on January 15, 2021.

About CNB Community Bancorp, Inc.CNB Community Bancorp Inc. (OTC:CNBB) is a one-bank holding company. Its subsidiary bank, County National Bank ("CNB"), is a nationally chartered, Bauer 5-Star rated, full service community bank that also offers investment management and trust services, which has been serving South Central Michigan since 1934. In 2020, CNB was ranked 19 th in American Banker Magazine's Top 200 publicly traded banks under $2 billion and CNB has grown to over $938 million in assets. The corporate headquarters are in Hillsdale, Michigan. CNB provides a wide array of financial products and services in its 12 full-service offices and 18 ATMs.

