CNA Appoints Steve Marohn To Senior Vice President, Small Business

CHICAGO, Feb. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CNA today announced the appointment of Steve Marohn to Senior Vice President, Small Business. In this role, Marohn will be responsible for profitability, growth and strategic direction of CNA's Small Business team, reporting to Kevin Leidwinger, President & Chief Operating Officer, Commercial Insurance.

"Steve has made great impact as the leader of CNA's San Francisco branch. We are confident that his deep agent and broker relationships, industry knowledge, technical expertise and proven growth strategies will continue to bring innovative solutions to our clients as well as further CNA's Small Business footprint," said Leidwinger.

Marohn joined CNA in 2013, serving in various leadership roles across CNA's western US region. Prior to his career at CNA, Marohn was an Executive Vice President at AIG.

He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Marketing from The Ohio State University.

About CNACNA is one of the largest U.S. commercial property and casualty insurance companies. CNA provides a broad range of standard and specialized property and casualty insurance products and services for businesses and professionals in the U.S., Canada and Europe, backed by more than 120 years of experience and approximately $45 billion of invested assets. For more information, please visit CNA at www.cna.com.

