CMUV Bancorp Announces 4th Quarter 2021 Cash Dividend

El Centro, CA, Dec. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- The Board of Directors of CMUV Bancorp, the bank holding company for Community Valley Bank, has approved a $0.

El Centro, CA, Dec. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- The Board of Directors of CMUV Bancorp, the bank holding company for Community Valley Bank, has approved a $0.10 4th Quarter cash dividend per common share. The dividend will be payable on December 31, 2021 to all shareholders of record on December 13, 2021.

Jon A Edney 7603521889 mediarelations@yourcvb.com