CMS Energy Declares Quarterly Dividend On Preferred Stock

JACKSON, Mich., Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of CMS Energy has declared a quarterly dividend on the corporation's preferred stock.

The following dividend is payable Oct. 15, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on Oct. 1, 2021: $0.30625 per depositary share on the 4.200% Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (NYSE: CMS PRC).

CMS Energy (CMS) - Get CMS Energy Corporation Report is a Michigan-based energy provider featuring Consumers Energy as its primary business. It also owns and operates independent power generation businesses.

