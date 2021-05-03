CMHF's Men's Health Month Targets Mental Health

Canadian athletes, personalities and psychologists to host free virtual events for Move for your Mental Health campaign this June.

VANCOUVER, BC, May 3, 2021 /CNW/ - The Canadian Men's Health Foundation (CMHF) is proud to announce Men's Health Month, June 1-30. The 2021 theme - Move for Your Mental Health - focuses on stress and anxiety experienced during the pandemic, and how exercise can improve physical and mental health. CMHF has partnered with Anxiety Canada to provide men and their families with quality advice, accessible tools, and motivation, to feel healthier.

Statistics Canada shows one in five Canadian adults screened positive for symptoms of depression, anxiety or posttraumatic stress disorder during the pandemic. Of these, 68% reported their mental health had worsened since the start of COVID-19.

"The pandemic has increased stress and anxiety for countless families, and we want men to know they are not alone," said TC Carling, President and CEO, CMHF. "We are proud to partner with so many influential voices to help us build awareness and support."

The campaign cornerstone is a series of virtual speaker events featuring an all-star lineup of NHL players, Olympians, decorated TV and radio personalities, and psychologists from Anxiety Canada. Registration is now open, free or by donation, with every dollar supporting men's mental health programming and online services.

Move for Your Mental Health: Event Registration

Jun 2 : How to start a conversation about mental health Kevin Bieksa , Dan Murphy , Dr. Melanie Badali

Jun 9 : How daily movement and exercise can improve your mental and physical health Trevor Linden , Simon Whitfield , James Cybulski , Dr. Gordon Asmundson

Jun 16 : Parenting a child with anxiety and/or parenting as someone with anxietyBuzz Bishop, Kelly Hrudey , Kaitlin Jones , Dr. Robert Selles

Jun 23 : How to be 'together' while apart, making meaningful connections during the pandemicFarhan Lalji, Shea Emry , Dr. Maureen Whittal

Award-winning fitness coach, Tommy Europe, will also be hosting free virtual workouts on Saturdays starting June 5.

CMHF is a national, not for profit organization with a mission to inspire Canadian men and their families to live healthier lives. Building off Men's Health Week, the new month-long campaign provides a broader platform for raising awareness.

Visit menshealthfoundation.com to learn more and register now! Download our social media toolkit , follow @dontchangemuch and use #MOVEMentalHealth to help spread the word.

SOURCE Canadian Men's Health Foundation