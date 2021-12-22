CMG Holding Group's Subsidiary Holds Event That Features New Yorkers "Eating" A Billboard

- First of its Kind! CHICAGO and NEW YORK, Dec. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Visitors can see and do many things in downtown Manhattan, but it is not every day they can "eat" a billboard.

CMG Holding Group, Inc., (OTC: CMGO) today said that XA, The Experiential Agency, its wholly owned subsidiary, recently held an event in New York City's Astor Place in which the public was invited to eat seasonal holiday cakes that fit into a balanced diet from a billboard.

The billboard was created for Gelesis, the maker of Plenity®, an FDA-cleared weight management approach, to challenge the idea that people can't eat the foods they love while losing weight.

Plenity is designed to help people feel satisfied with smaller portions, while still enjoying foods they love. Plenity uses a novel approach, inspired by vegetables, to make adults feel fuller faster with lesser portions.

"The event was a huge success for XA, including attracting major media coverage. A visit to https://www.facebook.com/Plenity/will allow our shareholders to experience the excellent work done by our subsidiary," said Glenn B. Laken, CMG Holding Group's CEO. "There will be additional major events for XA in the near future and we look forward to sharing them with our investors."

About CMG Holdings Group, Inc.

CMG Holdings Group, Inc. is a Chicago holding company whose primary operating subsidiary is XA - The Experiential Agency, Inc. ( http://www.experientialagency.com ) - which engages in the alternative advertising, digital media, experiential and interactive marketing, and entertainment sectors. XA is involved in production and promotion, event design, sponsorship evaluation, negotiation and activation, talent buying, show production, stage and set design, and data analysis and management activities. The business also offers branding and design services, including graphic, industrial and package designs across traditional and new media, public relations, social media, media development and relations, and interactive marketing platforms to provide its clients with customary private digital media networks to design and develop individual broadcasting digital media channels to sell, promote, and enhance their digital media video content through mobile, online, and social mediums. XA serves clients across the marketing communication industry. Separately, CMG Holdings Group owns Lincoln Acquisition Corp., a subsidiary formed to manage its portfolio investments.

Disclosure Statement

Statements in this press release about our future expectations, including without limitation, the likelihood that CMG Holdings Group, Inc. will be successful and profitable, bring significant value to its stockholders, and leverage capital markets to execute its growth strategy, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and as that term is defined in the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are subject to change at any time, and our actual results could differ materially from expected results. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this statement or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law. CMG's business strategy described in this press release is subject to innumerable risks, most significantly, whether the Company is successful in securing adequate financing and materially decreases its convertible debt. No information in this press release should be construed in any form, shape or manner as an indication of the Company's future revenues, financial condition or stock price.

