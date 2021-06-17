CMG Financial Welcomes Dan Humes, Area Sales Manager

DALLAS, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CMG Financial, a well-capitalized, privately held mortgage-banking firm headquartered in San Ramon, CA, announced the hire of Dan Humes, Area Sales Manager. The central United States housing market is experiencing rapid growth spurred by record-low mortgage rates and active home builders. Dan's Texas roots plus his leadership experience will be instrumental in growing CMG Financial's presence across North and East Texas, Arkansas, Oklahoma, and Missouri.

Dan has over seven years of financial services experience and most recently held the Market Leader role at Movement Mortgage. He and his team strive to streamline the mortgage experience with quality preapprovals and faster closings. With CMG Financial's extensive central U.S. coverage, including local loan officers and regional operational support staff, Dan will lead his team to serve more home buyers and homeowners throughout the area.

"I approach my business with the philosophy of always being honest, humble, and kind," Dan Humes said in a statement. "When you give 110% effort every day, and treat your clients, team, and partners as you expect to be treated, everything else will fall into place."

"We're excited to bring Dan Humes on board and support him as he grows the CMG footprint in North and East Texas, Arkansas, Oklahoma, and Missouri," Chris Blevins, Divisional Sales Manager - Central Division, CMG Financial, said in a statement. "These states are an important asset to the Central Division, and we rely on top talent like Dan to lead expansion initiatives."

About CMG FinancialCMG Financial is a well-capitalized, privately held mortgage-banking firm founded in 1993. The company makes its products and services available to the market through three distinct origination channels including Retail Lending, Wholesale Lending, and Correspondent Lending.

CMG Financial currently operates in all states, including District of Columbia, and holds federal agency lending approvals with HUD, VA, RHS, GNMA, FNMA and FHLMC. Throughout the mortgage banking and housing markets, CMG Financial is widely known for responsible lending practices, industry and consumer advocacy, product innovation, and operational efficiency.

Media Contact: Madelynn GrahamPhone: 443.455.1137Email: madelynng@cmgfi.com

Related Images

dan-humes-area-sales-manager-cmg.png Dan Humes, Area Sales Manager, CMG Financial Dan Humes, Area Sales Manager, CMG Financial

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cmg-financial-welcomes-dan-humes-area-sales-manager-301314899.html

SOURCE CMG Financial