CME Group Statement On The CME Group Political Action Committee

CHICAGO, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CME Group today announced the company will suspend all political contributions through CME Group's Political Action Committee (PAC) for the foreseeable future. This decision was made in response to the violent attack at the U.S. Capitol last week. In light of this appalling event, the company believes it is critical to reexamine its contribution policies to ensure anyone who receives PAC support shares the values of CME Group.

CME Group's Political Action Committee (PAC) is a voluntary contribution program for eligible exchange members and employees and has historically supported members of office and political candidates that endorse a free market economy, regardless of political affiliation. The PAC serves to educate candidates around the role of futures markets and policies that promote the continued growth of the industry. Under federal law, CME Group itself may not make political contributions.

