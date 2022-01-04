CME Group Reports 2021 Annual, Q4 And Monthly Market Statistics

- Overall ADV reached a record 19.6 million contracts in 2021, up 3% for the year and up 26% for both Q4 and the month of December

CHICAGO, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CME Group, the world's leading and most diverse derivatives marketplace, today reported its full-year, Q4 and December 2021 market statistics, showing it reached a record average daily volume (ADV) of 19.6 million contracts during the year, an increase of 3% over 2020. ADV increased 26% in both the fourth quarter and the month of December, to 20.5 million contracts and 18 million contracts, respectively. Market statistics are available in greater detail at https://cmegroupinc.gcs-web.com/monthly-volume.

Full-year 2021 highlights across asset classes include:

Interest Rate futures and options growth of 15%, including the following records:

Record SOFR ADV of 158,482 contracts, an increase of 212%



Record Ultra 10-Year U.S. Treasury Note ADV of 372,187 contracts, up 46%



Record Ultra U.S. Treasury Bond ADV of 229,234 contracts, an increase of 11%

Equity Index futures and options records, including:

Record Micro E-Mini Nasdaq 100 ADV of 949,192 contracts, up 35%



Record Micro E-Mini Russell 2000 ADV of 155,359 contracts, up 66%



Record Micro E-Mini Dow Jones ADV of 132,889 contracts, up 3%

Record Bitcoin ADV of 10,105 contracts, an increase of 13%

ADV outside the United States increased 4% to 5.5 million contracts, including 5% growth in Asia , 5% in Latin America and 3% in EMEA

Q4 2021 highlights across asset classes include:

Interest Rate ADV increased 56% to 9.8 million contracts, including:

SOFR ADV increased 301% to a record 277,464 contracts



Ultra 10-Year U.S. Treasury Note ADV grew 47% to 377,400 contracts



Ultra U.S. Treasury Bond ADV grew 17% to 228,000 contracts

Energy ADV increased 16% to 2.3 million contracts

o Record Micro WTI Crude Oil ADV of 78,540 contracts

Equity Index ADV increased 15% to 6 million contracts

E-Mini S&P 500 Options ADV grew 69% to 920,000 contracts



Micro E-Mini Russell 2000 ADV grew 99% to 168,000 contracts

Options ADV increased 58% to 3.7 million contracts

Record Micro Bitcoin futures ADV of 24,534 contracts

December 2021 ADV across asset classes includes:

Interest Rate ADV of 7.1 million contracts

Equity Index ADV of 6.8 million contracts

Options ADV of 3.2 million contracts

Energy ADV of 1.9 million contracts

Agricultural ADV of 1 million contracts

Foreign Exchange ADV of 875,000 contracts

Metals ADV of 336,000 contracts

Additional December year-over-year product highlights include:

Equity Index ADV grew 45%

E-Mini S&P 500 Options ADV increased 111% to 990,000 contracts

Interest Rate ADV increased 41%

SOFR ADV increased 335% to 289,100 contracts



5-Year U.S. Treasury Note Options ADV increased 223% to 171,000 contracts



Ultra 10-Year U.S. Treasury Note ADV increased 30% to 244,000 contracts

Energy ADV increased 5%

WTI Crude Oil futures and options ADV increased 26% to 1 million contracts



Brent Crude Oil futures and options ADV increased 12% to 85,000 contracts

Micro Products ADV

Micro E-mini futures and options had an ADV of 2.5 million contracts, representing 36.3% of overall Equity Index ADV, while Micro WTI Crude Oil futures accounted for 4.2% of overall Energy ADV and Micro Bitcoin futures accounted for 0.3% of overall Equity Index ADV



Micro Ether futures had an ADV of 9,492 contracts, having traded more than 208,000 total contracts since their December 6 launch

launch BrokerTec U.S. Repo average daily notional value (ADNV) increased 31% to $257B , U.S. Treasury ADNV increased 13% to $97B , and European Repo ADNV increased 1% to €257B

As the world's leading and most diverse derivatives marketplace, CME Group ( www.cmegroup.com) enables clients to trade futures, options, cash and OTC markets, optimize portfolios, and analyze data - empowering market participants worldwide to efficiently manage risk and capture opportunities. CME Group exchanges offer the widest range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural products and metals. The company offers futures and options on futures trading through the CME Globex® platform, fixed income trading via BrokerTec and foreign exchange trading on the EBS platform. In addition, it operates one of the world's leading central counterparty clearing providers, CME Clearing.

CME Group, the Globe logo, CME, Chicago Mercantile Exchange, Globex, and, E-mini are trademarks of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. CBOT and Chicago Board of Trade are trademarks of Board of Trade of the City of Chicago, Inc. NYMEX, New York Mercantile Exchange and ClearPort are trademarks of New York Mercantile Exchange, Inc. COMEX is a trademark of Commodity Exchange, Inc. BrokerTec and EBS are trademarks of BrokerTec Europe LTD and EBS Group LTD, respectively. Dow Jones, Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500 and S&P are service and/or trademarks of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC, Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC and S&P/Dow Jones Indices LLC, as the case may be, and have been licensed for use by Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

CME-G

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cme-group-reports-2021-annual-q4-and-monthly-market-statistics-301453099.html

SOURCE CME Group