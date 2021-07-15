CMC Materials To Release Financial Results For Third Quarter Of Fiscal 2021 After Market Close On August 4, 2021

Aurora, IL, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CMC Materials, Inc. (Nasdaq: CCMP), a leading global supplier of consumable materials primarily to semiconductor manufacturers, announced the timing of its earnings release and conference call information for...

Aurora, IL, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CMC Materials, Inc. (Nasdaq: CCMP), a leading global supplier of consumable materials primarily to semiconductor manufacturers, announced the timing of its earnings release and conference call information for the third quarter of fiscal year 2021, which ended June 30, 2021.

The third quarter earnings release, slide presentation and prepared commentary will be available in the Investor Relations section of the company's website, cmcmaterials.com after market close on Wednesday, August 4, 2021.

The company will conduct a conference call to discuss its financial results on Thursday, August 5, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. After a few introductory comments, the management team will be addressing questions from analysts. To listen, dial (833) 714-0937 from the United States or +1 7785602685 internationally and reference conference code 7062157. To access the live webcast, visit the Investor Relations section of the company's website, cmcmaterials.com . A replay of the webcast will be available for one year.

ABOUT CMC MATERIALS, INC.

CMC Materials, Inc. (Nasdaq: CCMP), headquartered in Aurora, Illinois, is a leading global supplier of consumable materials primarily to semiconductor manufacturers. The company's products play a critical role in the production of advanced semiconductor devices, helping to enable the manufacture of smaller, faster and more complex devices by its customers. CMC Materials, Inc. is also a leading provider of performance materials to pipeline operators. The company's mission is to create value by delivering high-performing and innovative solutions that solve its customers' greatest challenges. The company has approximately 2,100 employees globally. For more information, visit www.cmcmaterials.com or contact Colleen Mumford, Vice President, Communications and Marketing, at 630-499-2600.

