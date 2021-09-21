CMC Energy Services Promotes Blaine Fox To Vice President For Business Development

FORT WASHINGTON, Pa., Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Recognizing the significant contributions he has made to growing CMC Energy Services' business, Blaine Fox was named Vice President for Business Development, effective immediately.

"Blaine is a well-respected business development leader who is at the forefront of the nation's clean heating and cooling marketplace," said Tina Bennett, president and CEO. "He is one of the driving forces behind CMC's recent growth, which has seen the company increase its staff and sales substantially in the last year alone."

Fox, who has more than 25 years of experience in the energy field, identifies and delivers sustainable growth solutions—from strategic acquisitions to RFP and partnership opportunities—designed to expand CMC's footprint and further the company's vision and goals. With a proven record of driving large-scale transformation initiatives as a leader, consultant, and mentor, Fox contributes a vital analytical perspective to the CMC team, and to the company's marketing and strategic planning efforts.

"I'm excited about this promotion, but my job remains the same regardless of my title," Fox said. "CMC and I are invested in empowering communities in which we serve through energy efficiency and clean energy to create a more livable, sustainable and equitable planet for all. That includes creating energy efficiency jobs at CMC that offer competitive wages and provide people with the chance to create a better life for themselves and their families."

Before joining CMC, Fox served as vice president at Warm Thoughts Communications where he oversaw business development and strategic marketing for regulated utilities, energy service companies, oil and propane marketers, HVAC and home performance contractors, and utility energy efficiency trade ally programs. He also was the general manager for ServiceMark, UGI Utilities and was responsible for the leadership of a 220-person mechanical contracting firm.

A graduate of the Williamson College of the Trades, Fox is a former president of the Philadelphia Suburban Gas Association, a LEED-accredited professional and a member of the Association of Energy Services Professionals (AESP).

About CMC Energy Services CMC Energy Services is a certified women-owned business (WBENC) that supports more than 30 utility energy efficiency programs, representing residential, low-income, multifamily and commercial markets. To date, CMC has worked closely with major utilities and government agencies across America to provide energy audits to more than 600,000 residences and 50,000 commercial buildings and employs more than 320 people administering energy efficiency programs in 10 states. Its programs provide broad economic, energy, environmental, public health and employment benefits on a national level. It is our goal to see regulators, energy providers, and companies such as ours work together to deliver these results. Most recently, CMC was named one of the Top Workplaces in the Delaware Valley for 2021 and 2020 by the Philadelphia Inquirer and in Connecticut for 2020.

