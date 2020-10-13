Clyraguard, An FDA-Registered Disinfectant For Face Masks And Coverings, Is Now Available On Amazon.com For Consumers Nationwide

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Just in time for Amazon Prime Day, Clyra Medical Technologies, a med-tech company with deep experience fighting hospital-acquired infections, has announced Clyraguard, its personal disinfectant and germicidal spray to safely and easily decontaminate masks and face coverings, is now available at the Clyra Medical Store on Amazon.com.

In addition, Clyra Medical announced a partnership with Powerplay Retail, an agency and distributor that has helped launch some of the best-known consumer products in the world, to roll-out Clyraguard to major retailers nationwide. Powerplay Retail brings to bear relationships with some of the world's biggest online and in-store retailers, including more than 80 of the largest, most recognizable retailers in the United States.

"As we continue to battle this unprecedented pandemic, Clyraguard provides an embedded layer of iodine on one's mask or face covering for additional protection against unwanted pathogens, including the SARS-CoV-2 virus, without having to remove your mask," said Steve Harrison, CEO, Clyra Medical Technologies. "Until now, this hospital-grade disinfectant was available only to healthcare professionals. Making Clyraguard available on Amazon.com, as well as partnering with Powerplay Retail, ensures we can deliver a much-needed solution to consumers nationwide."

Clyraguard has shown complete inactivation of SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19),according to recent testing at University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston, and is based on Clyra Medical's original advanced wound care technology, which received 510(k) clearance from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Clyraguard is a hospital-grade, FDA-registered disinfectant that is specifically indicated for PPE, like masks and face coverings.

"At Powerplay our goal is to help our retail partners find the right brands and the right technologies while weeding out the noise in this increasingly competitive marketspace," said Tracy Thie, Principal, Co-Founder Powerplay Retail. "As health and safety have become a core part of our daily lives, we have made it a point to help support our retail partners to bring the right health & wellness products to the masses. Our partnership with Clyra creates a great opportunity to bring Clyraguard to market at a time when people want and need this product."

Clyraguard has been rigorously tested and proven to be safe and long-lasting, providing an extremely high 99.999% antimicrobial efficacy against viruses, bacteria and fungi. Gentle and safe, its eco-friendly ingredients are mineral-based, alcohol-free, non-toxic, non-irritating and non-sensitizing.

Available in 4 oz. spray bottle, the personal protection spray is small enough for a purse or pocket yet contains two months of supply with typical usage, and for travelers, Clyraguard classifies under current TSA hand sanitizer exemptions. Clyraguard is now available to consumers online at www.clyramedical.com , the Clyra Medical Store on Amazon.com, and soon to be available at retailers nationwide.

About Clyra Medical TechnologiesClyra Medical Technologies, is a subsidiary of BioLargo, Inc. (OTCQB:BLGO), a sustainable science, technology and full-service environmental engineering company that makes life better by delivering world-class products and services across a broad range of industries, with a drive to deliver solutions in clean water and wastewater treatment, clean air and air quality control, and advanced antimicrobials for healthcare.

About Powerplay RetailPowerplay Retail is a privately held, Minnesota based company with offices in Bentonville, Arkansas, and Shenzhen China. With over 250 years of combined retail experience bringing brands like Beats by Dr. Dre and GoPro to consumers they continue to vet and identify new retail opportunities to best serve their brand and retail partners. For more information on Powerplay Retail, visit powerplayretail.com.

