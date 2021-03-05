Clubhouse Media Group Announces The Formation Of Groundbreaking Creator Advisory Panel

LOS ANGELES, March 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Clubhouse Media Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMGR) ("Clubhouse Media" or the "Company"), a social media conglomerate comprising a digital studio subsidiary, a software division, and an innovative worldwide network of professionally operated content and influencer houses, announces the formation of its new content Creator advisory panel—a first for the industry.

The seven-member panel will be composed of professionals across various industries, including peer influencers, Clubhouse executives and staff, medical professionals, education experts, and counseling and human resources professionals, working together to establish the industry's highest standards for professional and personal growth for all talent collaborating with the publicly traded company.

In the interim, the panel will be led by Arlene Guzman, a trained mental health professional and Clubhouse Media Group's new Chief of Staff. The panel will work closely to advise Clubhouse Media Group on implementing new protocols and practices that ensure the highest levels of security, safety, and care for influencers in the rapidly developing world of content creation.

By forming this pioneering Creator advisory panel, Clubhouse hopes to elevate professional standards for the company, content Creators, and influencer talent everywhere while responding to lessons learned by the company in its first year of rapid growth.

"Being a trailblazer in a burgeoning industry inevitably comes with learning lessons along the way," said Chris Young, President of Clubhouse Media Group. "That couldn't have been more true for us, especially as Clubhouse Media Group scaled to meet the demands of both our brand partners and a huge influx of new Creators wanting to work with us. Our history of investing dollars in and devoting soft assets to Creators makes this a unique business model that works as an incubator for rising talent and an accelerator for Creators with sizable followings. Finding the right balance of personalities and management styles to fit a houseful of Creators can be challenging. Our industry is moving at breakneck speed, and in our position at the forefront, we will continually look for ways to innovate and course-correct in order to provide the best for our Clubhouse family of Creators, staff, and partners."

The pronouncement follows numerous headlines over the past year that have painted the content creation industry as teeming with unobserved mansions that run rampant with unchaperoned, unprofessional teenagers all but burning their content houses down. Clubhouse felt a need to improve the ways it had been doing business to better support and protect its Creators.

"I think every creative house needs something like this," said Clubhouse Media Group Creator, Michelle Kennelly. "This system will allow for more effective communication between Clubhouse Media Group and Creators and inserts us in the process so we can voice our concerns, work through issues, and find common ground that benefits Creators and the company, allowing us all to thrive."

With full-hearted respect and admiration for the talent at the core of its industry, Clubhouse seeks to firmly establish protections, support systems, and growth mechanisms for Creators and influencers, especially those in their mid-late teenage years, so that they may focus on their productions with the same support, wisdom, and growth they'd find in their family homes.

Clubhouse is proactively attempting to learn from and re-right the industry's past missteps while embracing and encouraging positive new developments in this nascent, rewarding field.

About Clubhouse Media

We believe Clubhouse Media represents the future of influencer media and marketing, with a global network of professionally run content houses, each of which has its own brand, influencer cohort and production capabilities. Clubhouse Media offers management, production and deal-making services to its handpicked influencers, a management division for individual influencer clients, and an investment arm for joint ventures and acquisitions for companies in the social media influencer space. Clubhouse Media's management team consists of successful entrepreneurs with financial, legal, marketing, and digital content creation expertise.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements also may be included in other publicly available documents issued by the Company and in oral statements made by our officers and representatives from time to time. These forward-looking statements are intended to provide management's current expectations or plans for our future operating and financial performance, based on assumptions currently believed to be valid. They can be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "would," "could," "will" and other words of similar meaning in connection with a discussion of future operating or financial performance.

Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements relating to future sales, earnings, cash flows, results of operations, uses of cash and other measures of financial performance.

Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors include, among others such as, but not limited to economic conditions, changes in the laws or regulations, demand for products and services of the company, the effects of competition and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or represented in the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking information provided in this release should be considered with these factors in mind. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this report.

