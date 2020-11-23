Club Champion Sinks Hole-in-One With Dialpad

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dialpad , the AI-powered cloud business phone and contact center provider for modern businesses, announced a multi-year deal with Club Champion to automate internal workflows with their tech stack and elevate the call experience with Dialpad Contact Center.

Club Champion, the #1 golf club fitter and builder in the nation, selected Dialpad to modernize lagging workflows with a seamless system to make the call experience better for both their call center agents and customers and prospects. With employees going back to the office, Club Champion needed a flexible platform with seamless integrations and scalability to future-proof its communications.

"At Club Champion, we pride ourselves offering top-quality customer service along with a one-of-a-kind golf club fitting experience," said Ryan Maturo, Director of Contact Center and Customer Experience at Club Champion. "Dialpad's use of Voice Intelligence provides our team with live recommendations, which has been invaluable for keeping agents up to date on promotions, special offers and customer inquiries. We are excited to leverage Dialpad's AI both for our contact center and eventually rolling out to our more than 75 stores across the country."

The Dialpad cloud communication platform delivers high-quality calling, video conferencing, and chat from a single application. Powerful AI technology is embedded in every interaction, enabling business users to get more value from their calls and meetings. Dialpad Contact Center allows users to instantly connect and work more efficiently. With real-time coaching and support, Dialpad Contact Center enhances the user and customer experience with streamlined workflows and instant access to information both during and after the call.

"Dialpad is excited about the opportunity to help Club Champion elevate the customer experience with our industry-standard-setting AI, which helps users collect, understand and respond to information gathered on calls," said Craig Walker, CEO of Dialpad. "We look forward to our continued partnership to help the company grow and scale with ease."

About DialpadDialpad is one of the fastest-growing private companies in the "work from anywhere" era. A flexible, mobile business communications platform, Dialpad covers your phone system, conferencing and call center needs. Built on the Google Cloud Platform for unmatched security and reliability, Dialpad is easy to deploy, integrate and scale and is powered by Voice Intelligence (Vi TM) to make every call a smarter call. Today, more than 70,000 of the world's most innovative businesses use Dialpad and its seamless integrations with Google G Suite and Microsoft Office 365 to be more productive. Customers include WeWork, Uber, Motorola Solutions, Domo and Xero. Dialpad is backed by some of the most innovative and successful investors in Silicon Valley, including Amasia, Andreessen Horowitz, Felicis Ventures, GV, ICONIQ Capital, OMERS Growth Equity, Salesforce Ventures, Scale Ventures, Section 32, Softbank and Work-Bench.

Visit dialpad.com for more information.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/club-champion-sinks-hole-in-one-with-dialpad-301179204.html

SOURCE Dialpad