Club Car Wash Partners With Children's Miracle Network Hospitals

COLUMBIA, Mo., April 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Club Car Wash is excited to join Children's Miracle Network Hospitals as a new regional partner. Children's Miracle Network Hospitals has raised more than $7 billion in unrestricted funds for 170 children's hospitals across the United States and Canada. Every dollar raised stays local and supports each hospital's most urgent needs, whether that's providing care to children without insurance, investing in research that discovers life-saving treatments and cures, training the next generation of doctors and nurses, or offering families comfort and peace of mind during the most trying moments of their lives. Changing the health of even one child or family creates a ripple effect felt by communities for years to come. When we change kid's health, we change the future - for all of us.

Children's hospitals are on the frontlines when it comes to protecting the health of future generations, but they can't do it alone.

Club Car Wash is a family owned and operated company since 2006, based out of Columbia, MO with over 30 locations throughout the Midwest. Club Car Wash, best known for its unlimited car wash memberships in addition to single-service washes, will be supporting local CMN Hospitals with a year-round campaign called Ten Dollar Tuesdays. Every Tuesday beginning on March 30, Club Car Wash will discount their MVP Wash, regularly priced at $25, to $10, with $1 donated to CMN Hospitals. Club Car Wash MVP members can also participate by choosing to get their car wash on Tuesday resulting in $1 back to CMN Hospitals.

About Club Car Wash Founded as Tiger Express Car Wash in 2006, the company rebranded to Club Car Wash in 2019. Currently operating more than 30 locations in Missouri, Kansas, Illinois, and Iowa, Club Car Wash is one of the largest and fastest growing express car wash companies in the Central United States. Club Car Wash has plans to scale rapidly into Arkansas, Kentucky, Nebraska, Oklahoma and Tennessee through acquisitions and new developments. For more information about acquisitions, please contact Justin Barnes at JBarnes@clubcarwash.com .

