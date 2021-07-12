Club Car Wash Announces KC Metro Grand Opening With Travis Kelce Appearance

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Club Car Wash will host a fundraiser for Co-owner Travis Kelce's foundation, Eighty-Seven & Running, at the grand opening of its first Kansas City Metro location this Thursday.

Opening day festivities on July 15, held at 7140 W. 121 st Street in Overland Park will run from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. Everyone who washes their vehicle at Club Car Wash and donates during this time will receive a ticket to meet Chiefs Tight End Travis Kelce on-site from 9 a.m. to noon.

Club Car Wash hopes to raise $50,000 for Eighty-Seven & Running, a non-profit for underserved youth that help provide resources and enrichment opportunities through fundraising, athletic programs, mentoring and outreach initiatives.

From July 15 through July 25, donate any amount to Eighty-Seven & Running at the Overland Park location to receive a free car wash. And during this time, any customer can enter a daily giveaway for a signed Travis Kelce football upon receiving a car wash. Community members that would like to donate but cannot make the Overland Park event can do so by contacting Club Car Wash at contact@clubcarwash.com.

Club Car Wash was founded as Tiger Express Wash in 2006 in Columbia, Missouri. Since then, it has expanded throughout the country, opening locations throughout Missouri, Kansas, Illinois, Iowa, Nebraska, and Oklahoma. As part of their community outreach efforts, Club Car Wash donates all proceeds from the first 10 days any location is open to a fundraiser of choice.

For day of media inquiries, please contact Kendell at kendell@clubcarwash.com.

CONTACT:Director of Marketing Kendell Palmquist kendell@clubcarwash.com

