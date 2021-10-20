Clover Health To Report Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results On November 8, 2021

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clover Health (Nasdaq: CLOV), a technology company committed to improving health equity for America's underserved seniors, today announced that it will report third quarter 2021 financial results after market close on Monday, November 8, 2021. Management will host a conference call and webcast at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the company's business and financial results.

Third Quarter Conference Call and Webcast Details

What: Clover Health Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call

When: Monday, November 8, 2021, at 5:00 p.m. ET

Webcast: A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be accessible from the Investor Relations section of the company's website at https://investors.cloverhealth.com/ for twelve months

Dial In: To access the conference call via telephone please dial (833) 693-0547 (for U.S. callers) or (661) 407-1587 (for callers outside the United States) and enter the conference ID 4264212

About Clover Health

Clover Health (Nasdaq: CLOV) is a next-generation risk-bearing organization aiming to achieve health equity for all Americans. While our mission is to improve every life, we particularly focus on seniors who have historically lacked access to affordable high-quality healthcare.

Contacts:

Investor Relations:Derrick Nuemaninvestors@cloverhealth.com

Press Contact:Andrew Still-Baxterpress@cloverhealth.com