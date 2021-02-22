Clover Health To Host Clover Assistant Product And Technology Showcase On March 2, 2021

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clover Health (Nasdaq: CLOV), an innovative technology company improving health outcomes for America's seniors, today announced that Clover Health's President & CTO, Andrew Toy, will be joined by its clinician team for the first edition of "Clover Assistant Online," Clover's product and technology showcase of its platform, at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time on Tuesday, March 2, 2021. At that time, Andrew Toy and the clinician team will host an educational session highlighting key features, physician feedback, and upcoming features of the Clover Assistant platform.

Clover Assistant Online: A Clover Assistant Product and Technology Showcase

What: Clover Assistant Showcase

When: Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. PT

Webcast Details: A pre-recorded and archived webcast of the event will be accessible from the investor relations section of the Company's website at https://investors.cloverhealth.com/

About Clover HealthClover Health (Nasdaq: CLOV) is a healthcare technology company with a deeply rooted mission of improving every life. Clover uses its proprietary technology platform to collect, structure, and analyze health and behavioral data to improve medical outcomes and lower costs for patients. As a company whose business goals fully align with its members' health needs, Clover works with members and their doctors to become a valued partner. This trust is built by proactively identifying at-risk individuals and teaming up with physicians to accelerate care coordination and simultaneously improve health outcomes and reduce avoidable costs. Clover has offices in San Francisco, Jersey City, Nashville and Hong Kong.

Investor Relations Contact:Andy Robinson investors@cloverhealth.com

Press Contact:Andrew Still-Baxter press@cloverhealth.com