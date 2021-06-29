Clough Global Dividend And Income Fund Announces Final Results Of Rights Offering

DENVER, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (the "Fund") is pleased to announce the successful completion of its rights offering, and the final results thereof.

DENVER, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (the "Fund") is pleased to announce the successful completion of its rights offering, and the final results thereof. The Fund will issue a total of 2,807,451 new common shares as a result of the rights offering which closed on June 22, 2021 (the "Expiration Date"). This number of new shares represents one-third of the shares outstanding immediately preceding the rights offering.

The subscription price of $10.15 per share was established on the Expiration Date based upon a formula equal to 95% of the reported market price per share, based on the average of the last reported sales price of a common share on the NYSE American for the five trading days preceding the Expiration Date.

"We are very pleased to be able to allocate this additional capital on behalf of the Fund's shareholders by strategically investing in areas of the global markets which our analysis identifies as well priced and well positioned, as we seek to provide a high level of total return and current income over time," said Mike Hearle, CEO and Co-Chief Investment Officer at Clough Capital Partners L.P.

Chairman, Portfolio Manager and Co-Chief Investment Officer Chuck Clough added, "These offerings allow our team to continue to make new investments in innovative sectors and timely trends without the need to reduce existing core holdings at inopportune times."

The Clough Global Dividend and Income FundThe Fund is a closed-end fund with an investment objective of providing a high level of total return and current income. The Fund seeks to pursue this objective by applying a fundamental research-driven investment process and will invest in equity and equity-related securities as well as fixed income securities, including both corporate and sovereign debt, in both U.S. and non-U.S. markets. The Fund's portfolio managers are Chuck Clough and Rob Zdunczyk. As of May 31 st, 2021, the Fund had approximately $166 million in total assets. More information, including the Fund's dividend reinvestment plan, can be found at www.cloughglobal.com or call 877-256-8445.

Clough Capital Partners L.P.Clough Capital, a Boston-based investment advisory firm which manages approximately $2.2 billion in assets as of May 31, 2021, serves as investment adviser to the Fund.

The Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed-end fund and closed-end funds do not continuously issue shares for sale as open-end mutual funds do. Since the initial public offering, the Fund now trades in the secondary market. Investors wishing to buy or sell shares need to place orders through an intermediary or broker. The share price of a closed-end fund is based on the market's value.

