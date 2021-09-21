CloudZero Launches First Code-Driven Approach To Organizing Cloud Spend

BOSTON, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CloudZero, the leading cloud cost intelligence company, today announced CloudZero Dimensions, a new approach to help organizations put cloud spend into the context of their business. With CloudZero Dimensions, companies can transform cloud cost to align with meaningful business metrics, such as products, features, customers, and more. Similar to how teams would define Infrastructure as Code, CloudZero Dimensions enable teams to use a code artifact to define how they would like to organize cloud cost, providing them with unparalleled flexibility, accuracy, and granularity — without requiring them to tag every resource.

"Legacy tools and manual approaches have tried to solve this problem for over a decade but have fallen short because they're dependent on tags, which have serious limitations and require constant oversight," said Erik Peterson, CTO and founder of CloudZero. "Our approach to organizing cloud spend is unmatched because of its flexibility and independence from perfect tagging. Not only can companies significantly reduce time to relevant visibility — but CloudZero provides accurate metrics, even in rapidly changing, serverless, or containerized cloud infrastructure."

Foundational to the CloudZero platform, Dimensions power all other product features, like cost anomaly alerting, interactive developer views, and financial reporting — so engineering, finance, and other teams can make decisions and act on the cost intelligence that is most relevant to their work. Dimensions provide the data structure required for successful cost management and optimization initiatives.

CloudZero Dimensions are designed for busy engineering teams running on the cloud. Using a developer-friendly authoring workflow, teams can implement Dimensions directly in their IDE. To supplement organizations' technical resources, CloudZero's team of cost intelligence analysts are available to build Dimensions on behalf of customers, typically providing insight in hours, even when customers have gaps in tagging. As a result, other teams who rely on cost data, such as finance, do not need to wait for engineers to tag in order to gain visibility into important cost metrics.

"Infrastructure costs are among the most significant expense items in our business and managing them effectively is essential to our success — but cloud cost isn't meaningful without business context," said John Crites, chief information officer at Modus. "In under an hour, CloudZero was able to detangle our web of AWS expenses, transforming them into relevant Dimensions that provide insights to everyone from our engineers to the CEO — far exceeding what I can get from AWS cost reports."

CloudZero Dimensions are available now. For more information and to schedule a demo, visit cloudzero.com .

