Cloudworks is now part of Accenture (Photo: Business Wire)

Accenture (ACN) - Get Report has acquired Cloudworks, a leading Toronto-based Oracle Cloud implementation service provider across North America. The deal further enhances Accenture's capabilities to deliver Oracle solutions to clients on their journeys to the cloud. The financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

Cloudworks, founded in 2016, specializes in strategy, business and technology consulting and has become well known for Oracle Cloud-based solutions in Enterprise Resource Planning, Enterprise Performance Management and Human Capital Management. Cloudworks has leading capabilities in robotic process automation (RPA), data analytics and AI, which help maximize the business value for clients' investments in Oracle Cloud.

The company supports clients in several industries, including transportation, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, mining, oil & gas, utilities and energy, telecommunications & media, financial services, real estate, public sector, and higher education. The majority of Cloudworks' 100 employees are located in Toronto, with additional offices in Calgary, and other locations throughout the United States.

"As organizations across Canada continue to accelerate their technology transformation programs, we anticipate the demand for Oracle solutions to grow significantly," said Jeffrey Russell, president of Accenture in Canada. "By acquiring Cloudworks, we add a highly talented team with industry-specific experience in combining the power of Oracle with the ingenuity of people to unlock new possibilities for clients."

Jennifer Jackson, Accenture Technology lead for Canada, said, "Cloudworks is a well-known Oracle services provider that has worked with organizations across Canada and across industries. We are thrilled to grow our Technology practice in Canada with the Cloudworks team who strengthen our ability to meet the growing need from Canadian organizations to unleash the power of cloud, data and innovation to create truly future-ready organizations."

Samia Tarraf, Accenture Oracle Business Group lead for North America said, "The impact of the Cloudworks team and its experience working with clients in Canada and the U.S. bolsters our entire Oracle business in North America as organizations fast-track their cloud journeys and look to Oracle Cloud applications to create more value and make their businesses more resilient."

Jason Nott, cofounder and CEO of Cloudworks, added, "With Accenture's in-depth capabilities, global scale and experience co-creating and co-developing Oracle solutions, we look forward to delivering greater value for clients, as well as opening up new opportunities for our people. Joining Accenture will also help Cloudworks provide more services to clients through its global team of experts in digital, cloud and robotic process automation."

Cloudworks marks the third acquisition for Accenture Canada over the last year. Accenture acquired Avenai, an Ottawa consultancy focused on public service organizations, and Callisto Integration, an Oakville, Ontario provider of consulting and technology services in digital manufacturing in food and beverage, chemicals, utilities and other industries, both in 2020.

Globally, in 2021, Accenture has announced two Oracle-focused acquisitions: Nell'Armonia, a leading consulting and technology company specialized in enterprise performance management solutions, headquartered in Paris, France, and AppsPro, one of the leading Oracle Cloud implementation service providers in Saudi Arabia.

Accenture has recently been named a leader in several recent global analyst reports focused on Oracle: IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Supply Chain Oracle Ecosystems 2021 vendor assessment (Mar 2021 | Doc #US47537020) and The Forrester Wave™: Services Providers For Oracle SaaS Business Apps, Q4 2020. Accenture was also named a Leader in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Oracle Cloud Applications Services, Worldwide, which found that by the end of 2024, "75 percent of Oracle applications services revenue will be cloud-related as enterprises accelerate their move to the cloud in response to the COVID-19 pandemic."

Accenture has deep global expertise across a full range of Oracle Solutions with thousands of Oracle-skilled consultants worldwide who help accelerate digital transformation by implementing Oracle-based business solutions and new business processes that develop and evolve as their digital business grows. Accenture has teamed with Oracle for over 30 years and is a Global Cloud Elite-level member in Oracle Partner Network. For more information on the Accenture and Oracle relationship, visit www.accenture.com/oracle.

