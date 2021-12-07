CloudScale365 Acquires Vivify Group

NEWARK, Del., Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CloudScale365, a leading provider of state-of-the-art managed IT services today announced the completion of the company's acquisition of Vivify Group, a boutique IT services and support firm located in Sacramento, California.

With its focus on personalized and accessible IT support for small and medium-sized organizations, Vivify Group expands CloudScale365's reach into Northern California. CloudScale365 is a worldwide provider of hosting, network, and desktop support, serving 4,000 corporations, non-profits, and government agencies in 21 countries. The company currently has over 200 customers in the North Bay and Sacramento, California region.

"As we looked to expand into Northern California, we found great synergy between CloudScale365 and Vivify Group," said Jose Maldonado, Vice President of Operations for CloudScale365. "Confident in our expertise in cloud architecture and network cohesiveness, CloudScale365 clients of all sizes trust us to manage, secure, and support their entire IT ecosystems. We're excited to partner with Vivify clients to help solve their complex IT challenges."

"Our core focus is to provide small businesses with exceptional customer service, communication and technology expertise," said Amy Weaver, co-founder and CEO of Vivify Group. "By offering premier managed IT, cloud, and security solutions, all backed by a 24/7/365 dedicated helpdesk, CloudScale365 will continue our mission of empowering small organizations through superior support and services."

Founded in 1996, CloudScale365 empowers organizations to reach new heights by aligning business goals with the right technology. The company's consultative approach to managed IT—including cloud migration, security, disaster recovery, and business continuity—enables organizations to work more efficiently, in a secure environment, anytime, anywhere. A Tier 1 Microsoft Cloud Solutions Provider with 24/7 global support, CloudScale365 is a trusted partner for planning, migrating, deploying, and managing an organization's entire IT ecosystem. For more information, visit https://cloudscale365.com/.

Vivify Group believes that technology should support your business, not the other way around. With over 30 years of combined IT experience, the Vivify Group provides personalized, hands-on IT support, solutions, and services for small and medium businesses in Northern California and beyond. Whether the problem is large or small, the Vivify Group responds in minutes to identify, assess, and ultimately resolve IT issues, so organizations can focus on what matters most to their customers. For more information, visit https://govivify.net/.

