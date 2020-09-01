CloudPassage Moves Halo Cloud's Fully-containerized Microservices Architecture To Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service

Third major evolution of platform architecture increases scalability, performance, and cost-efficiency for customers using the Halo cloud security and compliance platform

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CloudPassage, a recognized leader in cloud computing security and compliance, announced that it has migrated the fully-containerized microservices architecture of its Halo cloud security and compliance platform to the fully-managed Kubernetes service, Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service (Amazon EKS). This allows Halo to take advantage of the enhanced services from Amazon Web Services (AWS) for networking, user identity, and automatically scaling up and down on-demand. By taking advantage of these AWS services, CloudPassage internal resources can focus on the innovations, new features, and flexible security policies that benefit customers of the Halo cloud security and compliance platform the most.

"We are committed to providing our customers with a highly performant cloud security platform while maintaining great economics," said Zach Vickery, DevOps leader at CloudPassage. "By taking advantage of the operational efficiencies of AWS services, we are able to provide faster and better cloud security than our competitors—and at a better price point. This evolution of our platform enabled recent cost reductions that were passed directly to our customers."

This move to Amazon EKS is another in a series of AWS services that CloudPassage has adopted to optimize performance, administration, and costs so that it can pass on the savings to its customers. The deep platform integration of Amazon EKS provides CloudPassage increased capability to monitor, scale, and load-balance its services. As a cloud-first company, CloudPassage is committed to continuing to use the best available technology to deliver its industry-leading platform.

This announcement follows three recent and related CloudPassage announcements:

New Packaging and Pricing for Award-winning Cloud Security Platform CloudPassage Halo : In July, CloudPassage announced the more cost-effective pricing and flexible licensing it is able to offer customers as a result of CloudPassage taking every opportunity to take advantage of operational cost savings.

CloudPassage Expands Cloud Security Capabilities for Docker, Kubernetes, and Container-related Services on AWS : A release that announced Halo's automation of configuration security, vulnerability management, log event inspection, threat detection, and compliance monitoring for container environments, including Docker, Kubernetes, Amazon Elastic Container Service (Amazon ECS), Amazon Elastic Container Registry (Amazon ECR), Amazon EKS, and AWS Fargate.

CloudPassage Granted Patent for Container Security : Earlier this month, CloudPassage announced being granted its eleventh patent. The latest for its approach to automating the security of cloud and containerized workloads ( US 10,601,807 B2 ).

