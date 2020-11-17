CloudMD To Present At Upcoming Investor Conferences

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (TSXV: DOC, OTCQB: DOCRF, Frankfurt: 6PH) (the " Company" or " CloudMD"), a telemedicine company seeking to revolutionize the delivery of healthcare to patients, is pleased to announce that executives from the Company's management team will be participating in the following upcoming investor conferences:

Canaccord Genuity Health and Wellness Virtual Conference , November 23, 2020

Dr. Essam Hamza, CEO, will be participating in the Digital Health and Telemedicine Panel at 9 a.m. EST

Karen Adams, Chief Health Innovation Officer, will be participating in the Mental Health Services Panel at 11a.m. EST

To register for this virtual conference, please contact your Canaccord representative.

Desjardins Digital Healthcare Conference, November 24, 2020

Dr. Essam Hamza, CEO will be presenting the Company and business at 1:45 p.m. EST

To register for this conference, please contact your Desjardins representative.

About CloudMD Software & Services

CloudMD is digitizing the delivery of healthcare by providing a patient centric approach, with an emphasis on continuity of care. The Company offers SAAS based health technology solutions to healthcare providers across North America and has developed proprietary technology that delivers quality healthcare through a holistic offering including hybrid primary care clinics, specialist care, telemedicine, mental health support, educational resources and artificial intelligence (AI). CloudMD currently services a combined ecosystem of over 500 clinics, almost 4000 licensed practitioners and 8 million patient charts across North America.

