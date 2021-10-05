CloudMD Appoints Angel Paravicini As SVP, Business Development And Customer Success To Drive Expansion Across North America And Globally

Over 15 years' executive sales leadership; Senior roles at LifeWorks and Teladoc Proven track record of building new distribution channels and penetrating new global markets Accelerate CloudMD's momentum and expansion into the United States VANCOUVER,...

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (TSXV: DOC, OTCQB: DOCRF, Frankfurt: 6PH) (the " Company" or " CloudMD"), a healthcare technology company transforming the delivery of care, is excited to announce that it has appointed Angel Paravicini as Senior Vice President of Business Development and Customer Success to drive expansion in the United States and globally. Angel's responsibilities will encompass sales team leadership, growing CloudMD's revenue through expansion in new geographies, development of new distribution channels, and contributing to the Company's marketing and business strategies.

Angel is a dedicated, passionate and growth minded executive with over 15 years' experience in healthcare sales, sales management, vendor relations, pipeline management, relationship building, contract negotiating and training. She has a proven track record of building new distribution channels and expanding relationships through outstanding networking and product presentations. In Angel's most recent role, she spent over 4 years as the Head of North American Partnerships and Sales for Lifeworks, a global leader in digital healthcare. She was responsible for leading the company's successful expansion into new mental health employer markets across North America. Previous to LifeWorks, Angel held senior leadership roles at Teladoc and HealthiestYou, leading high-performance sales and partnership development teams in North America and globally.

As SVP, Business Development and Customer Success at CloudMD, Angel will be a crucial part of the Company's expansion across North America and into new geographies. She will lead organic growth and customer retention by driving CloudMD's enterprise health solutions including EAP, Mental Health coaching and technology solutions for substance use disorders and health and wellness for behavioural health into new markets.

" I am honored to join the CloudMD team and excited to help build on the solid foundation of mental and physical health products. CloudMD is perfectly positioned to help its clients digitally transform the way healthcare is provided to their employees using technology to provide a better user experience and health outcomes," stated Angel Paravicini, SVP, Business Development, CloudMD.

Karen Adams, President of CloudMD commented, " Angel is a recognized leader in building sales teams and ensuring employers receive market leading solutions to manage employee health. She is an outstanding addition to CloudMD, as she brings a deep blend of channel experience and what it takes to deliver client success. As we continue to accelerate our growth in employee health navigation solutions, Angel's sales leadership and her strong background in building top performing sales teams will be an important part of our successful delivery."

"We are thrilled to welcome Angel to CloudMD, and we are confident that she will be successful in bringing our innovative healthcare solutions to new North American and global networks," added Dr. Amit Mathur, President of US Operations at CloudMD.

About CloudMD Software & Services

CloudMD is transforming the delivery of healthcare using technology and by providing a patient-centric approach, with an emphasis on continuity of care. By leveraging healthcare technology, the Company is building one, connected platform that addresses all points of a patient's healthcare journey and provides better access to care and improved outcomes. Through CloudMD's proprietary technology, the Company delivers quality healthcare through a holistic offering including hybrid primary care clinics, specialist care, telemedicine, mental health support, healthcare navigation, educational resources and artificial intelligence (AI). CloudMD's Enterprise Health Solutions Division includes one of the top 4 Employee Assistance Programs in Canada and offers one comprehensive, digitally connected platform for corporations, insurers and advisors to better manage the health and wellness of their employees and customers.

CloudMD currently services a combined ecosystem of over 7,000 psychiatrists, approximately 4,500 therapists and counsellors, approximately 4,000 psychologists, over 22,000 family physicians, over 34,000 medical specialists, over 1,500 allied health professionals across North America. For more information visit: https://investors.cloudmd.ca.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS "Dr. Essam Hamza, MD" Chief Executive Officer

