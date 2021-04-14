CloudMargin Appoints Helen Nicol Head Of Product

LONDON, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CloudMargin, creator of the world's first and only collateral and margin management solution native to the cloud, today announced the appointment of industry professional Helen Nicol to the role of Senior Vice President, Head of Product. Nicol has more than 20 years of experience in collateral management, financial markets and law, including senior positions at two global banks.

Nicol joins CloudMargin after serving for over 14 years as Global Product Director for Lombard Risk, which was acquired by VERMEG in 2018. In that role, she was responsible for the firm's collateral management, clearing and optimisation solution, managing teams in London, Singapore and New York.

Now a member of the CloudMargin Leadership Team and operating out of London, Nicol reports to Stuart Connolly, CEO.

Connolly said: "We're truly excited to welcome Helen to CloudMargin to run our benchmark product, the CloudMargin platform. Her deep experience and expertise in collateral management - both as a service provider and a sell-side market participant - make her ideally suited to lead our product team and bring us to the next level as we continue to grow and enhance our offering. We are also very fortunate to add another strong woman with extensive management skills to our executive team, and we recognise that diversity in our organisation and managers make our company ever stronger."

Nicol said: "I am delighted to be joining CloudMargin at such an exciting time in the financial technology industry. CloudMargin has laid the foundation to enable standardisation of data parameters, creation of efficiencies through configurable workflows and enhanced connectivity to the market across all sectors, and I am looking forward to working with the team on the expansion of the CloudMargin product suite."

Prior to joining Lombard Risk in 2006, Nicol held several banking roles at both UBS and then Credit Suisse in London. In her ultimate role, she was responsible for new business and derivative legal agreements, including day-to-day management of the bank's over-the-counter (OTC), repo and foreign exchange (FX) collateral legal agreements. She was also a key collateral contact for relationships with front-office, credit risk management and corporate treasury personnel. Prior to that role, she was Collateral Manager for the bank's OTC, repo and exchange-traded derivatives.

She has an LLB Honours Law degree and a further Law Society Final Exam qualification from the College of Law in Guildford, UK. Nicol is a member of Women in Listed Derivatives, as well as Women in Derivatives and is an active participant on the International Swaps and Derivatives Association (ISDA) working groups.

About CloudMargin

Headquartered in London, CloudMargin created the world's first cloud-based collateral management workflow tool, which has earned more than 20 industry awards and honours since 2015 for innovation and best-in-class technology. The firm's Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) model helps leading sell-side and buy-side financial institutions globally - including banks, brokerage and asset management firms, pension funds and insurance companies meet time-critical regulatory deadlines and reduce dramatically growing costs associated with collateral requirements. CloudMargin delivers its robust, secure platform directly as well as through outsourcers and major industry service providers. Partner to and owned by the market, CloudMargin's strategic investors include Deutsche Bank, Citi, Deutsche Börse, IHS Markit and Jefferies, as well as venture capital firm Illuminate Financial. With more than 20 integration partnerships, CloudMargin was the first collateral management solution provider to be a member of the SWIFT network, facilitating straight-through processing through settlement. For more information, visit www.cloudmargin.com.

