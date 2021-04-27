CloudHQ Releases Free Email Templates For Gmail On Mobile And Desktop

SAN FRANCISCO, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- cloudHQ, an email management company based out of San Francisco, California, announced the release of Email Templates by cloudHQ , a brand new solution available in the Google Workspace marketplace.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FpwNxxj0zCc

Email Templates is a Gmail add-on that gives you access to hundreds of professionally-designed email templates—directly within Gmail. Users can choose from over 1000 templates while using Gmail in the Chrome browser on desktop or through the Gmail app on their phone, tablet, or mobile device. You can also create and save new templates to match your company's branding or any other design style.

"Gmail templates are easy-to-use and perfect for anyone looking to stand out from the crowd when sending an email," said Naomi Assaraf, cloudHQ's co-founder and chief marketing officer. "Use them to cultivate relationships with sales prospects, customers, employment candidates, or anyone you'd like to impress. It's even more practical now that you can send them right from your phone."

Gmail Templates users can choose from hundreds of email templates, including designs for:

Business

Sales

eCards

Education

Holidays

Invites

Job seekers

Legal

Marketing

Newsletters

Online classes

Real estate

Reminders

Stationery

Any template you choose can be inserted and sent directly from your desktop or mobile device — no designer needed!

"If you use email for prospecting, marketing, or customer communication, email templates are a powerful way to stand out in people's inbox," Assaraf said.

Email Templates has a free basic plan that includes over 1000 free email templates. All templates can be accessed and used from a desktop computer or the mobile Gmail app on a phone, tablet, or mobile device. cloudHQ also offers a low-cost premium subscription that allows for unlimited use.

cloudHQ, LLC is located in San Francisco, California, with a distributed team of just under 10 people, all working remotely.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cloudhq-releases-free-email-templates-for-gmail-on-mobile-and-desktop-301278194.html

SOURCE cloudHQ