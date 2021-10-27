Cloudflare Named A Leader In Edge Development

Cloudflare, Inc. (NET) - Get Cloudflare Inc Class A Report, the security, performance, and reliability company helping to build a better Internet, has been named by Forrester Research, Inc. as a Leader in The Forrester New Wave™: Edge Development Platforms, Q4 2021 report. The Cloudflare Workers Developer Platform was ranked as differentiated in eight criteria, including developer experience, programming model, integrations, and roadmap.

"With Cloudflare's Workers platform, we hope to empower the next billion dollar enterprise to be built entirely on Cloudflare," said Matthew Prince, co-founder and CEO of Cloudflare. "Whether you are an individual developer, a small business, or large enterprise, it's truly powerful to build apps that can solve real-world problems and can run in seconds, globally, all with less code and faster."

In the Forrester New Wave™: Edge Development Platforms, Forrester notes, "Cloudflare has an intuitive developer experience, fast, global deployment of updated code, and minimal cold start times." The report continues, "the global reach and breadth of Cloudflare's edge development platform makes it a good solution for development teams that want to build high-performance web sites, support personalized content, and defend against malicious attacks."

Launched in 2017, the Cloudflare Workers edge-based serverless platform helps developers to deploy code instantly across the globe for exceptional performance, reliability, and scale. Workers runs at global scale by default because it automatically routes traffic across Cloudflare's network of more than 250 cities in over 100 countries. Since its launch, Cloudflare has increased the speed of Cloudflare Workers by 30 percent, eliminated cold starts, and expanded the platform to include solutions across compute, storage, and front end services that transform what's possible to build at the edge. Today, more than a hundred thousand developers worldwide use Cloudflare Workers to:

Release Code Instantly Worldwide : Developers can update their code and have it live globally in 15 seconds, compared with the minutes it can take to update on other serverless platforms.

: Developers can update their code and have it live globally in 15 seconds, compared with the minutes it can take to update on other serverless platforms. Get Security and Reliability Out-of-the-Box: Workers is built to withstand the latest security threats and offers Cloudflare's DDoS protection and more by default.

Workers is built to withstand the latest security threats and offers Cloudflare's DDoS protection and more by default. Integrate Smoothly with Other Tools: With integrations to a wide range of storage providers, databases, public clouds, and APIs, developers can build exactly what they want with tools they already have in place.

Forrester evaluated nine participating vendors based on 10 criteria including developer experience, platform execution model, workload breadth, security, integrations and more. To learn more, please check out the resources below:

About Cloudflare

Cloudflare, Inc. ( www.cloudflare.com / @cloudflare) is on a mission to help build a better Internet. Cloudflare's suite of products protect and accelerate any Internet application online without adding hardware, installing software, or changing a line of code. Internet properties powered by Cloudflare have all web traffic routed through its intelligent global network, which gets smarter with every request. As a result, they see significant improvement in performance and a decrease in spam and other attacks. Cloudflare was named to Entrepreneur Magazine's Top Company Cultures 2018 list and ranked among the World's Most Innovative Companies by Fast Company in 2019. Headquartered in San Francisco, CA, Cloudflare has offices in Austin, TX, Champaign, IL, New York, NY, San Jose, CA, Seattle, WA, Washington, D.C., Toronto, Lisbon, London, Munich, Paris, Beijing, Singapore, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as "may," "will," "should," "expect," "explore," "plan," "anticipate," "could," "intend," "target," "project," "contemplate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," or "continue," or the negative of these words, or other similar terms or expressions that concern our expectations, strategy, plans, or intentions. However, not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Forward-looking statements expressed or implied in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our plans and objectives for Cloudflare Workers, the benefits to customers from using Cloudflare Workers and our other products and technology, the expected functionality and performance of Cloudflare Workers and our other products and technology, our technological development, future operations, growth, initiatives, or strategies, and comments made by our CEO and others. Actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including but not limited to, risks detailed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including our Annual Report on Form 10-Q filed on August 6, 2021, as well as other filings that we may make from time to time with the SEC.

The forward-looking statements made in this press release relate only to events as of the date on which the statements are made. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements made in this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law. We may not actually achieve the plans, intentions, or expectations disclosed in our forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements.

© 2021 Cloudflare, Inc. All rights reserved. Cloudflare, the Cloudflare logo, and other Cloudflare marks are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Cloudflare, Inc. in the U.S. and other jurisdictions. All other marks and names referenced herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211027005772/en/