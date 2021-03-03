Cloudflare Named A Leader In DDoS Mitigation Services

Cloudflare, Inc. (NET) - Get Report, the security, performance, and reliability company helping to build a better Internet, has been named by Forrester Research, Inc. as a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: DDoS Mitigation Solutions, Q1 2021 report. Cloudflare's DDoS solutions received the highest possible scores in 15 criteria, including threat detection, burst attacks, speed of implementation, product vision, performance, response automation, and security operations centers.

"Cloudflare was founded with the mission to help build a better Internet, which has inspired our efforts over the course of the last ten years to protect our customers' Internet properties from DDoS attacks of any size or kind," said Matthew Prince, co-founder and CEO of Cloudflare. "We feel that this recognition as a leader by Forrester is a testament to our commitment to helping everyone from independent bloggers to Fortune 500 companies stay always on, and always secure."

In the Forrester Wave™: DDoS Mitigation Solutions, Forrester notes, "Cloudflare protects against DDoS from the edge, and fast. Cloudflare prides itself on its global network. It often trumpets that it's the fastest, or one of the biggest, or one of the most interconnected." The report continues, "its DDoS protection service benefits from enormous network capacity. Cloudflare's mission is to help build a better Internet and to make the impact of DDoS a thing of the past. Given the satisfaction cited by their customers, they are at least on track."

Cloudflare's global network spans more than 200 cities in over 100 countries and is built so that every machine in every data center performs DDoS mitigation. With a network capacity of 59 Tbps, Cloudflare's network blocks an average of 57 billion cyber threats per day, including some of the largest DDoS attacks in history. On top of this, Cloudflare's global threat intelligence acts as an immune system for the Internet — employing machine learning models to learn from and mitigate attacks against any customer to protect them all.

