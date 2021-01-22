Cloudflare Announces Project Fair Shot, A Digital Waiting Room For Fair And Efficient COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution

Cloudflare, Inc. (NET) - Get Report, the security, performance, and reliability company helping to build a better Internet, today announced Project Fair Shot to offer a free and fair way for vaccine distributors around the world to use digital queues to safely scale their efforts. Project Fair Shot will enable any government, municipality, hospital, pharmacy, or other organization facilitating the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine access to Cloudflare Waiting Room, a transparent digital queue that sits in front of any registration website for people to know where they stand in line to sign up for a vaccine without leaving home. By relying on Cloudflare's global infrastructure, Project Fair Shot can scale regardless of demand without requiring organizations to dedicate limited IT resources to code changes.

"It's been incredible how quickly the scientific community came together to develop multiple COVID-19 vaccines. At Cloudflare, we wanted to lend our technical expertise and infrastructure to now help ensure the vaccine is fairly and efficiently distributed," said Matthew Prince, co-founder and CEO of Cloudflare. "With Project Fair Shot, we're providing our Waiting Room technology at no cost to ensure that any organization charged with distributing the vaccine can do so in a way that is equitable and without requiring new technological investment."

Cloudflare Waiting Rooms can be deployed in front of any registration website without requiring engineering or coding. Each person requesting a vaccine appointment will get confirmation that they are in a queue. When their time is up, they will be directed to the organization's signup page. Waiting Rooms can be further configured by each distributor to provide registrants with their estimated wait time, and in the future, to send alerts as their turn approaches. While Project Fair Shot makes this available at no charge to vaccine distributors, Cloudflare Waiting Room also allows organizations of all kinds with high demand for a resource — be it concert tickets, new edition sneakers, or vaccines — to allow individuals to queue and then fairly allocate access.

Vaccine distributors can sign up on the waitlist today at https://cloudflare.com/fair-shot. To learn more, please check out the resources below:

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210122005070/en/