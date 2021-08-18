SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloudera, Inc. (CLDR) - Get Report, the enterprise data cloud company, announced today that it will report its second quarter fiscal year 2022 (ended July 31, 2021) financial results prior to market open on August 30, 2021.

The company will not host a conference call or live webcast due to the pending acquisition by Clayton, Dubilier & Rice and KKR announced on June 1, 2021. The news release with financial results will be accessible from the company's investor relations website here .

About ClouderaAt Cloudera, we believe that data can make what is impossible today, possible tomorrow. We empower people to transform complex data into clear and actionable insights. Cloudera delivers an enterprise data cloud for any data, anywhere, from the Edge to AI. Powered by the relentless innovation of the open source community, Cloudera advances digital transformation for the world's largest enterprises. Learn more at cloudera.com .

Cloudera and associated marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cloudera, Inc. All other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cloudera-sets-date-to-announce-second-quarter-fiscal-year-2022-results-301357475.html

SOURCE Cloudera, Inc.