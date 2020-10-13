CloudCommerce Adds Artificial Intelligence (AI) Layer To SWARM

SAN ANTONIO, Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CloudCommerce, Inc. ( CLWD ), a leading provider of digital advertising solutions, today announced that it has entered into a license agreement with Pattern89 to add its artificial intelligence (AI) technology to SWARM, the Company's proprietary audience intelligence solution.

Pattern89, a leading developer of artificial intelligence solutions for marketers, offers a predictive creative performance platform that allows advertisers to know the performance of ads before the launch of a campaign.

By adding Patter89 to its growing tech stack, CloudCommerce's SWARM will allow the Company's clients to know why some creative works better than others and how to construct media that performs. With the Predict89 layer in place, SWARM will analyze 2,900+ creative dimensions of a client's ads. It will cross-analyze billions of Facebook advertiser data points, within its proprietary data set.

Then, using artificial intelligence it will find statistically significant creative to improve campaign performance.

According to Andrew Van Noy, CloudCommerce's CEO, "Integrating AI as an intelligence layer across our entire tech stack will allow us to deliver breakthrough advertising performance. Pattern89 is a critical part of our intelligence layer. AI will be happening under the surface, making our existing tech smarter and unlocking the power of all the data that our clients collect."

About Cloud Commerce, Inc.

CloudCommerce, Inc. (CLWD) is a leading provider of digital advertising solutions. Our flagship solution, SWARM, analyzes a robust mix of audience data to help businesses find who to talk to, what to say to them, and how to market to them. We do this by applying advanced data science, behavioral science, artificial intelligence, and market research techniques to discover, develop and create custom audiences for highly targeted digital marketing campaigns. CloudCommerce was Ranked Number 235 th Fastest Growing Company in North America on Deloitte's 2019 Technology Fast 500™. To learn more about CloudCommerce, please visit our website at www.CloudCommerce.com

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements are included in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the "Risk Factors" section of our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Press Contact:CloudCommerce, Inc.Tel: (800) 673-0927communications@cloudcommerce.com