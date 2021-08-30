Cloud Testing Market Size To Reach USD 21.67 Billion In 2028 | Increasing Application Of Cloud Technologies Is A Major Factor Boosting Industry Demand, Says Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global cloud testing market size is expected to reach USD 21.67 Billion in 2028 and register a steady CAGR during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing need to test the security and scalability of cloud infrastructure, rising deployment of web, desktop, and mobile-based applications, and expanding scope for application of big data are major factors driving global cloud testing market revenue growth. Cloud testing is a type of software testing solution that assesses physical as well as virtual elements such as storage, web application, network performance, security, scalability, and reliability. Cloud testing can be done in three different types of environments that include public or private environment, hybrid environment, and cloud-based test environment.

Rapid advancements in technology such as application of edge computing, Internet of Things (IoT), 5G network, utilization of real-time analytics enabled by Machine Learning (ML) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) in network infrastructure, and rising preference for on-demand and need-based network services are some key factors expected to drive revenue growth throughout the forecast period.

Some Key Findings From the Report:

In August 2019 , Tricentis acquired TestProject. This acquisition helped Tricentis to expand its support for open source community, scaling, and simplify test automation in cloud infrastructure.

, Tricentis acquired TestProject. This acquisition helped Tricentis to expand its support for open source community, scaling, and simplify test automation in cloud infrastructure. Retail and e-commerce segment accounted for largest revenue share in the global market in 2020. Rising demand for on-demand services and increasing requirement for load testing are key factors boosting revenue growth of this segment.

North America accounted for a 32.2% revenue share in the global market in 2020. Commercialization of Internet of Things-based products and services, rising application of cloud computing technology, and robust presence of key market players are some key factors driving revenue growth of the market in this region.

accounted for a 32.2% revenue share in the global market in 2020. Commercialization of Internet of Things-based products and services, rising application of cloud computing technology, and robust presence of key market players are some key factors driving revenue growth of the market in this region. Key players operating in the market are IBM, Oracle, CA Technologies, Micro Focus, SmartBear Software, SOASTA, Xamarin, Cygnet Infotech, Cavisson Systems, and Cigniti Technologies Limited.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global cloud testing market based on component, organization size, and end-use, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Testing Platforms and Tools



Functional Testing Tools





Performance or Load Testing Tools





GUI Testing Tools





API Testing Tools





Service Virtualization Tools





Cross Browser Testing Tools



Services



Professional Services





Managed Services

Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Small and Medium Enterprises



Large Enterprises

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Retail and E-Commerce



Transportation



IT and Telecom



BFSI



Media and Entertainment



Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2018-2028)

North America



U.S.





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K.





BENELUX





Italy





Spain





Switzerland





Russia





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





South Korea





India





Rest of APAC



Latin America



Brazil





Rest of LATAM



Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia





UAE





South Africa





Turkey





Rest of MEA

