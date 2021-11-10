Cloud Nine Web3 Technologies Enters The Metaverse

Signs Virtual Office Services Agreement with TerraZero Technologies Inc. Office will be provided to Cloud Nine within Decentraland Cloud Nine intends to set-up and offer its products and services within Decentraland and other Metaverse platforms...

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cloud Nine Web3 Technologies Inc. (CSE: CNI) (OTC: CLGUF) (FRANKFURT: 1JI0) (" Cloud Nine" or the " Company"), a leading decentralized network and data storage technology company, announces that it has signed a virtual office services agreement (the " Agreement") with TerraZero Technologies Inc. (" TerraZero") on November 8, 2021, to provide Cloud Nine with direct access within Decentraland, one of the leading decentralized Metaverse worlds.

Cloud Nine's location is situated across the street from Decentraland's University. The Company intends to use this location to promote its EdTech Content and Materials consisting of practical and relevant guides to understanding cybersecurity, blockchain technology, and non-fungible tokens (NFTs). Ownership of land, crypto, wearables, etc. within Decentraland is secured and managed by blockchain and NFTs. In addition, the Company plans to utilize the Metaverse to further establish its propriety virtual private network (VPN) technology where users trade their unused computing power for access to secure Internet access and better privacy. Decentraland is a decentralized Metaverse and management believes its Limitless VPN will provide its users with additional privacy and decentralization who function, play, and operate within the virtual world.

Over the coming weeks, Cloud Nine intends to finalize the design and plan for its virtual office, including the creation of avatars to assist potential users and customers at its Decentraland office. The Company will announce a grand opening of its Metaverse store front when it is ready and open to the public.

Cloud Nine's President, Sefton Fincham commented:

"With the changing environment from in-person to online interactions and entertainment, few have taken the leap to bring education to the forefront of Web3. Decentraland is the perfect medium to take this step and we are proud to be one of the first to establish ourselves and products in the Metaverse. There's been challenges with the current internet experience (video or other web conferencing) in that the experience is not interactive or engaging. Currently, the Metaverse enables interaction and engagement using any mobile desktop or laptop screen, but as augmented and virtual reality matures, proponents anticipate that students will experience the classroom interactively in a similar fashion to the real world. Cloud Nine intends to be not only a leader in Web3 and other aspects of the rapidly changing technology it revolves around but also strive to be a leader in education services within the Metaverse. We believe the store front in Decentraland will also allow us to reach new users for our Limitless VPN and provide extra security and decentralization within this new and exciting technological world. We are excited to be working with TerraZero, a knowledgeable and experienced Metaverse company."

About the Metaverse

"The Metaverse is an expansive network of persistent, real-time rendered 3D worlds and simulations that support continuity of identity, objects, history, payments, and entitlements, and can be experienced synchronously by an effectively unlimited number of users, each with an individual sense of presence." 1

About Decentraland

Decentraland is a decentralized virtual world platform where users (avatars) can create, experience and monetize content and applications. Visit: www.decentraland.org.

About TerraZero Technologies Inc.

TerraZero was founded in early 2021 by cryptocurrency and blockchain pioneer Dan Reitzik. The company is a leading WEB 3.0 technology company specializing in the Metaverse space. TerraZero Technologies Inc.'s vision is to Develop, Acquire, and Finance the Metaverse's most promising companies, entrepreneurs, and developers, while creating solutions to further enhance the Metaverse usability for greater community engagement within the Metaverse, and to connect the real world to the Metaverse, for the creation of new economies and user experiences that will shape the future of web3.0. TerraZero also owns digital real estate and provides offices and services to those interested in the Metaverse. TerraZero aims to support the community, foster innovation, and drive adoption. Visit: www.terrazero.com.

About Cloud Nine Web3 Technologies Inc.

Cloud Nine is a diversified technology company focused on leveraging its proprietary Web 3.0 technology products to enable the decentralized movement among consumers and business alike. Web 3.0 enables a sustainable world where decentralized users and machines are able to interact with data, value and other counterparties via a substrate of peer-to-peer networks without the need for third parties creating many benefits such as giving each user full control and ownership of all personal and corporate data.

