Cloud Native Computing Foundation Receives Renewed $3 Million Cloud Credit Grant From Google Cloud

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cloud Native Computing Foundation ® (CNCF®), which builds sustainable ecosystems for cloud native software, today announced that Google Cloud has recommitted $3 million for another year in cloud credits to maintain its support of the Kubernetes project. This donation will support the management of the project's technical operations, ensuring the continued growth and stability of Kubernetes and the open source community surrounding the project.

This grant is a continuation of Google Cloud's $3 million per year investment in Kubernetes development and distribution, which started back in 2018. The grant has primarily gone to - and will continue to support - scalability testing and maintenance of the infrastructure required to run Kubernetes development, which is indispensable for ensuring Kubernetes remains battle-tested and enterprise-ready.

"As the highest velocity open source project in history, the Kubernetes community has benefited hugely from Google Cloud's support of project infrastructure costs," said Priyanka Sharma, General Manager, Cloud Native Computing Foundation. "The initial donation back in 2018 enabled the Kubernetes community to transition the management of cloud resources to the community and helped bring new technology and project innovations to the forefront and into production. Now at this critical time when open source has become essential to every organization and enterprise company, this renewed investment and support is greatly appreciated by everyone in the community."

Kubernetes has seen widespread industry adoption by leading enterprises and massive community engagement, with over 34,305 contributors and more than 96,000 commits on GitHub. The scale has been monumental with over 2.7 million developers now using Kubernetes and use of Kubernetes in production increasing to 83%, up from 58% in 2018 . In partnership with the Linux Foundation, CNCF has invested in developing a Kubernetes certification program, including Kubernetes Certified Service Provider (KCSP), Certified Kubernetes Administrator (CKA), and Certified Kubernetes Application Developers (CKAD). For additional support as the project scales, the Foundation added a Kubernetes Security Specialist (CKS) certification last month.

"Kubernetes is critically important as organizations of all shapes and sizes transition to cloud computing. We're excited to make this donation, and continue to lead and contribute to the incredible Kubernetes community," said Aparna Sinha, Director of Product Management, Google Cloud & Chairperson, CNCF Governing Board. "Since donating Kubernetes in 2014, Google has remained heavily involved in the project and actively contributes to its vibrant community. With this donation, together with the CNCF, we are helping ensure the health, quality and longevity of Kubernetes and its diverse ecosystem."

Organizations across the world - like Adidas, Booking.com, Box, ING, Nokia, and Zalando are using Kubernetes in production and massive scale . These end users play a critical role in the cloud native ecosystem and within the Kubernetes community, helping to refine and battle-test the technology.

To learn more about today's news, please read Google Cloud's blog post .

