Cloud Native Computing Foundation Announces Agenda For KubeCon CloudNativeCon Open Source Summit China Virtual 2021

Back after a year break, the biggest open source event in China will offer an up-close look at exciting innovations and provide attendees with valuable insights into the cloud native ecosystem

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cloud Native Computing Foundation ® (CNCF®), which builds sustainable ecosystems for cloud native software, today announced the full session agenda for KubeCon + CloudNativeCon + Open Source Summit China , taking place virtually on December 9 and 10, 2021. The event will feature 105 sessions with experts from Alibaba, GitLab, Huawei, Intel, and many more who will share technical and end user insights on today's most compelling technologies.

KubeCon + CloudNativeCon China will bring together thousands of technologists across Asia, along with maintainers and end users of CNCF hosted projects including containerd, CoreDNS, Envoy, etcd, Fluentd, Harbor, Helm, Jaeger, Kubernetes, Open Policy Agent, Prometheus, Rook, TiKV, TUF, Vitess, Argo, Buildpacks, CloudEvents, CNI, Contour, Cortex, CRI-O, Dragonfly, Emissary Ingress, Falco, Flux, gRPC, KEDA, KubeEdge, Linkerd, NATS, Notary, OpenTelemetry, Operator Framework, SPIFFE, SPIRE, and Thanos.

"We have seen a massive increase in Chinese and Asian companies embracing cloud native and open source technologies. So we are thrilled to be able to bring KubeCon + CloudNativeCon + Open Source Summit back to China after a year hiatus!" said Priyanka Sharma, General Manager of Cloud Native Computing Foundation. "CNCF is looking forward to the opportunity to come together to continue building a resilient, diverse, and collaborative community that drives global innovation."

A program committee of more than 48 experts led by conference co-chairs, Twitter's Jasmine James, Apple's Emily Fox, and CERN's Ricardo Rocha reviewed 250 submissions to develop an inspiring, informative, and diverse line-up. The agenda features talks spanning culture and community to deep dives and technical overviews. The schedule offers an educational experience for attendees with all levels of technical background and sessions will be presented in either English or Chinese; captioning will be available if translation is needed.

The community-curated schedule for KubeCon + CloudNativeCon + Open Source Summit 2021 will feature sessions from leading open source technologists, including:

Build and Manage Multi-cluster Application with Consistent Experience - Yong Feng & Jianbo Sun , Alibaba

& , Alibaba Apiserver Builder: Extending Kubernetes via Aggregated Apiserver - Min Kim , Ant Group

, Ant Group A full-scenario colocation of workloads based on Kubernetes - Dongdong Chen & Lingpeng Chen, Tencent

& Lingpeng Chen, Zero Trust Network Turnkey Solution to Support Zero Trust Service Mesh - Hongjun Ni and Pan Zhang, Intel

and Pan Zhang, Intel How to Participate in CNCF Open Source Projects and Become a Maintainer - Guo Xudong , GitLab

The full KubeCon + CloudNativeCon + Open Source Summit China program can be viewed here .

About Cloud Native Computing Foundation

Cloud native computing empowers organizations to build and run scalable applications with an open source software stack in public, private, and hybrid clouds. The Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) hosts critical components of the global technology infrastructure, including Kubernetes, Prometheus, and Envoy. CNCF brings together the industry's top developers, end users, and vendors, and runs the largest open source developer conferences in the world. Supported by more than 500 members, including the world's largest cloud computing and software companies, as well as over 200 innovative startups, CNCF is part of the nonprofit Linux Foundation. For more information, please visit www.cncf.io.

