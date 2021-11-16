Cloud Inventory® To Optimize Last Mile Delivery Execution

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloud Inventory ® 2021.1, a leading cloud-based inventory management solution for manufacturing, warehousing, and field inventory, has achieved SAP certification as integrated with SAP S/4HANA ®.

"This certification demonstrates our continued commitment to providing a product that can be easily integrated for powerful, cloud-based supply chain solutions," said Chris Horsefield, CTO. "Integrating Cloud Inventory with SAP S/4HANA further empowers businesses by providing proof of delivery to help ensure accurate and efficient deliveries."

The integration enables organizations to optimize mobile-first, last-mile delivery execution - for user data, photo capture, signature capture, and item returns - to streamline shipment validation, allowing businesses to know the state, location, and authenticity of their inventory across the end-to-end supply chain.

Cloud Inventory's low-code platform utilizes cloud-based technology to provide real-time inventory visibility and control and is designed for both out-of-the-box performance and a high degree of configurability to meet a variety of supply chain needs. Cloud Inventory received SAP certification after demonstrating that order and route data from SAP S/4HANA can be integrated with Cloud Inventory's mobile inventory management applications. Upon delivery completion, Cloud Inventory applications provide a variety of signals to the SAP S/4HANA ERP to prove item drop off.

SAP S/4HANA is an ERP that allows users to connect and share data and gather real-time data insights, thereby empowering businesses to optimize processes, improve product quality, and be more agile.

For more information on Cloud Inventory, visit CloudInventory.com .

About Cloud Inventory Cloud Inventory ®'s mobile-first applications empower organizations with real-time inventory visibility at all points in the supply chain, from the warehouse to the field. Based in Kansas City, our global team has the supply chain knowledge and mobile-first development expertise to deliver solutions that solve today's business challenges. Visit www.cloudinventory.com to learn more.

Media Contact: Meredith Strassle Director, Content & Communications Meredith.Strassle@cloudinventory.com

Any statements in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties described in SAP's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent annual report on Form 20-F, that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. SAP cautions readers not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements which SAP has no obligation to update and which speak only as of their dates.

SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see https://www.sap.com/copyright for additional trademark information and notices. All other product and service names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective companies.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cloud-inventory-to-optimize-last-mile-delivery-execution-301425373.html

SOURCE Cloud Inventory®