Cloud Industry Veteran Joins Aisera To Drive Company Growth And Accelerate Customer Success

PALO ALTO, Calif., Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "With COVID-19, the criticality of digital interaction has increased, and people need customer service, IT, HR, and cybersecurity requests to be addressed quickly and thoroughly," says Anthony Palladino, the newly appointed Chief Revenue Officer for AI Service Management (AISM) company Aisera. Muddu Sudhakar, co-founder and CEO of Aisera, announced today the designation of Palladino's role to expand the company's growth, go-to-market, strategic partnerships, and customer success.

Anthony Palladino joins Aisera with over 20 years of SaaS, cloud, open-source, and software experience. Palladino spent five years at Splunk, pre-IPO through $1 billion in revenue, leading the Americas Field organization. Additionally, he has substantive IT systems domain expertise from four years at both BladeLogic/BMC Software and earlier Mercury Interactive/ HP. Most recently, he served as Senior Vice President, Worldwide Sales and Field Operations at CloudBees, where he led the company to over 300 percent growth in three years. Palladino also has extensive experience in the areas of service, operations, DevOps, application, and data management.

"I'm extremely excited to have Anthony join Aisera," said Sudhakar. "There's very few people of Anthony's caliber in the technology space who can lead the Chief Revenue function. I've known Anthony for many years, working with him as an executive at Splunk. He also served as an advisor to the Aisera team as we developed the products in stealth and our early go-to-market. He brings the perfect blend of domain expertise, growth mindset, organizational leadership, and go-to-market experience that will enable us to fill the needs of this multi-billion AI Service management market."

Venky Ganesan, a managing partner at Menlo Ventures and a member of Aisera's Board of Directors, stated, "Anthony's track record of driving companies to their prime growth is what we need to take Aisera to the next level; the timing is perfect for him to join us." Ganesan, also an investor in Palo Alto Networks and AppDynamics, further elaborated, "Anthony brings a rare combination of practical business leadership with deep, technical knowledge and customer-success experience. I'm confident that we will accelerate our growth, fueled by rapid adoption and expansion of Aisera's products."

Early this year, Aisera came out of stealth with over $50 million raised in total funding towards the expansion and deployment of the industry's first proactive, personalized, and predictive AI Service Management (AISM) solution. With a year-over-year (YoY) growth of 350 percent and a rising number of enterprise customers, Aisera expects Palladino's incorporation to the company to take them to the next level of growth.

"I'm excited to engage with customers and prospects, as Aisera's solutions are absolutely transformational," said Palladino. "The use cases and impact on business -- providing great customer experience and better service while reducing costs -- is amazingly apparent. After evaluating more than 35 different opportunities in the market, I had to join the Aisera team: The need in the market for Aisera's product, the amazing talent in Aisera's people, and Aisera's alignment with customer needs are magnificent. I'm eager to help our company, our people, and our customers to take advantage of this immense opportunity."

Aisera offers the world's first AI-driven service experience solution that automates operations and support for IT, HR, Sales, and Customer Service, making businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like self-service resolutions to users. Aisera fast tracks the digital transformation journey with user and service behavioral intelligence that drives end-to-end automation of tasks, actions, and business processes. Aisera is a top-tier, VC-funded startup headquartered in Palo Alto, California, and a strategic partner with AWS, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, ServiceNow, Atlassian, Zendesk, Datadog, Automation Anywhere, UiPath, and Salesforce.

