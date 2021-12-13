Cloud Industry Veteran Brian Goldfarb Joins Tenable As Chief Marketing Officer

COLUMBIA, Md., Dec. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tenable® , the Cyber Exposure company, today announced that it has appointed Brian Goldfarb chief marketing officer (CMO). Goldfarb will spearhead Tenable's global marketing organization, positioning the company for its next phase of growth across all areas of its portfolio, especially cloud security, risk analytics, OT, and identity.

Goldfarb is a widely respected industry veteran who has held senior executive roles at some of the most important category-defining companies in the world including Splunk, Salesforce, Google and Microsoft. He joins Tenable from Amperity, the world's number one enterprise customer data platform. Goldfarb was CMO and senior vice president of business development at Chef Software, which was sold to Progress Software. He led Splunk through a major digital marketing transformation, serving as chief marketing officer for critical years in the company's growth. Prior to Splunk, he was senior vice president of marketing for Salesforce, leading a global marketing team responsible for generating more than $1 billion in revenue. He earlier served as head of marketing of Google Cloud Platform and spent nearly 10 years at Microsoft.

"Brian has a history of developing marketing strategies that drive extraordinary growth and widespread brand awareness," said Amit Yoran, chairman and chief executive officer, Tenable. "His experience will be critical as Tenable continues to aggressively differentiate its core VM capabilities while bringing new products to market in some of the most exciting segments of the security space, especially cloud and infrastructure as code (IaC)."

"Understanding and proactively managing cyber risk is a critical and foundational need for every business in a cloud-first, digital economy and what's clear is that many of the world's top enterprises rely on Tenable to help secure their businesses," said Goldfarb. "I'm thrilled to join the team and excited to help customers solve their most complex security challenges, from cloud infrastructure to ransomware to Zero Trust."

About TenableTenable® is the Cyber Exposure company. Over 30,000 organizations around the globe rely on Tenable to understand and reduce cyber risk. As the creator of Nessus®, Tenable extended its expertise in vulnerabilities to deliver the world's first platform to see and secure any digital asset on any computing platform. Tenable customers include more than 50 percent of the Fortune 500, more than 30 percent of the Global 2000, and large government agencies. Learn more at www.tenable.com.

Media Contact: tenablepr@tenable.com