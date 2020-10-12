Cloud For Good Awarded Salesforce.org Nonprofit Consulting Partner Of The Year For Second Year In A Row

ASHEVILLE, N.C., Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloud for Good was awarded the Salesforce.org 2020 AMER Consulting Partner of the Year - Nonprofit award at the Salesforce.org Virtual Partner Summit on October 7, 2020.

In recognizing Cloud for Good's second-straight year receiving the prestigious title, Partner Alliance Manager Kristin Keister remarked, "We work incredibly hard to help propose best-in-breed solutions to our clients. Our marketing, sales, and services teams continually seek to create transformational value for the organizations we work with. This award represents how we give back to the community, through donation of time and resources, in order to support the organizations working to make the world a better place."

"We are continually seeking to match our passion of helping one another with the incredible possibilities inherent to the Salesforce platform," said Founder and CEO Tal Frankfurt. "Connecting these two pursuits to benefit our clients' missions is what makes us a great place to both work and partner with."

"For the second year in a row, we are excited to recognize Cloud for Good for their demonstrated excellence in serving customers, innovating and giving back to the community. Salesforce.org views Cloud for Good as one of our most vital partnerships and we are proud to recognize them as our 2020 Nonprofit AMER Partner of the Year," said Jim Stroka, Senior Vice President, Customer Success Group at Salesforce.org.

In addition to their partner of the year award, Cloud for Good has also continued to build their expertise in the higher education industry, achieving Specialist II in the Education Cloud with a focus on advancement, engagement, and student success.

About Cloud for Good

Cloud for Good ( www.cloud4good.com), is a leading consulting firm helping nonprofit organizations and educational institutions create transformational value with business process improvement and implementation of technology solutions such as Salesforce. Founded in 2010, Cloud for Good is a certified B-Corp, 6-times Great Place to Work, 7-times Inc. 5000 company, and a Salesforce.org Premium Partner. For the past 10 years, Cloud for Good has helped organizations achieve results, innovate, and transform their operations.

