Cloud Chip Share Data Available In Record Time

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Liftr Insights, a pioneer in the hybrid alternative data market, is now delivering its monthly Liftr Cloud Components Tracker processor and accelerator share data within the first ten days after its end-of-month cloud scan.

What is Cloud Chip Share?

The top four public clouds (listed below) represent a significant portion of semiconductor chip consumption. Their purchase decisions affect the overall chip market and, therefore, are of great interest to investors, particularly hedge funds.

What data does Liftr Insights track?

Liftr Insights has been scanning public clouds since early 2019 and offering hybrid alternative data to hedge fund and supply chain customers since. Among the data collected is "share of shelf" analysis including configurations, components and pricing for:

Server processors: Intel Xeon, AMD EPYC and Amazon's Arm-based Graviton brands

Data center compute accelerators: GPUs, FPGAs, TPUs and AI chips from NVIDIA, Xilinx, Intel, AMD, Amazon and Google

What Changed?

Liftr Insights recently carved out its Liftr Cloud Processor and Accelerator Share data as a separate report to inform subscribers about cloud chip market share changes by the 10 th of each month, earlier than its monthly report covering a wider variety of hybrid alternative data about cloud. This new schedule provides a week (or more) of lead time ahead of cloud-related quarterly earnings reports and over a month ahead of other market intelligence sources.

"Our subscribers rely on our cloud chip market share data, so much so that they asked us to deliver that data earlier than our monthly report schedule," said Paul Teich, Principal Cloud and Semiconductor Expert for Liftr Insights. "Our scalable DevOps-based process enables us to shorten our subscribers' time to action."

Why Does "Time to Action" Matter?

Investors need timely information to feed their investment decisions. Time to action is the total time it takes from gathering fresh data to the point of making stock trading decisions.

Liftr Insights' top priority is to shorten investors' time to action by providing hybrid alternative data in a timely fashion.

"Every day matters for hedge funds, especially before quarterly earnings reports," says Tab Schadt, CEO of Liftr Insights. "We wanted to arm our subscribers with the best quality data and insights when they need it. Now they receive key market intel faster."

About Liftr Insights

Liftr Insights, based in Austin, Texas, collects and distills data about internet-enabled infrastructure for hedge fund quants to feed into their investment models. Liftr Insights' data collection is compliant with SEC policies and currently gathers publicly available data about the top four public clouds: Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure , Alibaba Cloud (also known as "Aliyun"), and Google Cloud.

Liftr Insights provides a high-level map overlay of service growth and availability for the four tracked cloud service providers at https://bit.ly/LiftrCloudRegionsMap.

For more information, email Contact@LiftrInsights.com.

