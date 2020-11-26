Cloud Billing Market By Component, Billing Type, Deployment Type, Service Model, Organization Size, Vertical, And Region - Global Forecast To 2025

DUBLIN, Nov. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cloud Billing Market by Component (Solutions, Services), Billing Type (Subscription, Usage-Based, One-Time, Others), Deployment Type, Service Model (IaaS, PaaS, SaaS), Organization Size, Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The cloud billing market is estimated at USD 3,020 million in 2020 and projected to reach USD 6,500 million by 2025, recording a CAGR of 16.6% during the forecast period.

The growth of the cloud billing market can be attributed to the increasing adoption of IoT, cloud computing, analytics, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), and other technologies.

The private cloud deployment type is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period

The private cloud deployment model enables a company to have better control over its data and reduce risks, such as data loss and issues related to regulatory compliance. The private cloud is used in banking and financial institutions, large enterprises, and government organizations, where only authorized users can access the system. The demand for private cloud deployments by enterprises with compliance concerns is due to its security and control benefits. Service providers offering hosted private clouds help ensure the essentials of compliance with regulations, such as HIPAA and PCI, are met.

Telecommunication vertical to hold the highest market share in 2020

In recent years, the number of telecom subscribers has increased tremendously, leading to rising complexities in telecommunications business processes. Telecommunications companies are adopting digital transformation opportunities at a rapid pace to meet the growing customer demands and expectations, which makes this vertical the most significant vertical in terms of cloud adoption. The telecommunications industry vertical is experiencing increased data generation due to advancements in technologies such as 4G and 5G.

APAC to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Asia Pacific has witnessed the advanced and dynamic adoption of new technologies and is expected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period. IT spending across organizations in the region is gradually increasing, which is expected to lead to a surge in the adoption of cloud billing solutions. China, India, Japan, and Australia & New Zealand (ANZ) are the leading countries in terms of the adoption of cloud billing solutions & services in the region. The increasing investments from the private sector, robust government support, and availability of a huge population are expected to drive the growth of new and emerging technologies in the Asia Pacific.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Cloud Billing Market4.2 Market, by Component, 2020 Vs. 20254.3 Market, by Vertical, 2020 Vs. 20254.4 Market, by Vertical, 2020 Vs. 20254.5 Market Investment Scenario, 2020-2025 5 Market Overview5.1 Introduction5.2 Market Dynamics5.2.1 Drivers5.2.1.1 Need for Lower Opex and Capex5.2.1.2 Increasing Revenue Leakages Across Industries5.2.2 Restraints5.2.2.1 Increasing Cyberattacks and Data Theft Activities5.2.2.2 Varying Structure of Regulatory Policies5.2.3 Opportunities5.2.3.1 Growing Need Among Enterprises to Leverage Bi and Insights for Advanced Operations5.2.3.2 Emergence of Real-Time Billing5.2.4 Challenges5.2.4.1 High Initial Costs of Investment, Installation, and Maintenance5.2.4.2 Privacy and Security Aspects5.3 Industry Trends5.3.1 Case Study Analysis5.3.1.1 Use Case 1: Telecommunications5.3.1.2 Use Case 2: Education5.3.1.3 Use Case 3: Energy & Utility5.4 Pricing Analysis5.5 Value Chain Analysis5.6 COVID-19 Impact: Market5.6.1 Assumptions: COVID-19 Impact on Market5.6.2 Operational Drivers: Market5.6.3 Cumulative Growth Analysis5.7 Technology Analysis5.7.1 Cloud Computing5.7.2 Analytics5.8 Regulatory Implications and Industry Standards5.8.1 International Organization for Standardization 9001 Quality Management5.8.2 Cloud Security Alliance Controls5.8.3 Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act5.8.4 Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard 6 Cloud Billing Market, by Component6.1 Introduction6.2 Component: Market Drivers6.3 Component: COVID-19 Impact6.4 Solutions6.5 Services 7 Cloud Billing Market, by Billing Type7.1 Introduction7.2 Billing Type: Market Drivers7.3 Billing Type: COVID-19 Impact7.4 Subscription7.5 Usage Based7.6 One-Time7.7 Other Billing Types 8 Cloud Billing Market, by Deployment Type8.1 Introduction8.2 Deployment Type: Market Drivers8.3 Deployment Type: COVID-19 Impact8.3.1 Public Cloud8.3.2 Private Cloud 9 Cloud Billing Market, by Service Model9.1 Introduction9.2 Service Model: Market Drivers9.3 Service Model: COVID-19 Impact9.4 Infrastructure as a Service9.5 Platform as a Service9.6 Software as a Service 10 Cloud Billing Market, by Organization Size10.1 Introduction10.2 Organization Size: Market Drivers10.3 Organization Size: COVID-19 Impact10.4 Large Enterprises10.5 Small and Medium Enterprises 11 Cloud Billing Market, by Vertical11.1 Introduction11.2 Vertical: Market Drivers11.3 Vertical: COVID-19 Impact11.4 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance11.5 Information Technology11.6 Telecommunications11.7 Consumer Goods & Retail11.8 Media & Entertainment11.9 Education11.10 Healthcare11.11 Other Verticals 12 Cloud Billing Market, by Region12.1 Introduction12.2 North America12.3 Europe12.4 Asia-Pacific12.5 Middle East & Africa12.6 Latin America 13 Competitive Landscape13.1 Market Evaluation Framework13.2 Market Share Analysis13.3 Market Ranking13.4 Historical Revenue Analysis of Leading Players13.5 Key Market Developments13.5.1 New Product Launches13.5.2 Product Enhancements13.5.3 Business Expansions13.5.4 Partnerships and Agreements13.6 Company Evaluation Matrix13.6.1 Star13.6.2 Emerging Leaders13.6.3 Pervasive13.6.4 Participants13.7 Startup/SME Evaluation Matrix, 202013.7.1 Progressive Companies13.7.2 Responsive Companies13.7.3 Dynamic Companies13.7.4 Starting Blocks 14 Company Profiles14.1 Introduction14.2 Oracle14.3 Salesforce14.4 SAP14.5 Zuora14.6 Aria Systems14.7 Billingplatform14.8 Recurly14.9 Jamcracker14.10 Cerillion14.11 CGI14.12 Connectwise14.13 Zoho14.14 Appdirect14.15 Chargify14.16 Cloudbilling14.17 Chargebee14.18 Recvue14.19 Cloud Assert14.20 Cloudxchange.io 15 Adjacent and Related Markets16 Appendix

