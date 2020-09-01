Cloud Agronomics Secures $6M Seed Financing Round Led By SineWave Ventures

BOULDER, Colo., Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloud Agronomics Inc., an enterprise technology startup founded in 2018, announces the closing of its Seed funding round. The round was led by SineWave Ventures, a fund that invests in technologies that engage public and private sector partnerships, enabling Cloud Agronomics' large-scale commercialization. The new funds will foster the expansion of their carbon monitoring and digital agronomy products throughout the US, Brazil, and Australia.

DYNAMIC CROP NUTRIENT ANALYSIS.Cloud Agronomics produces digital agronomy analytics on over a million acres of land in the US throughout the growing season. Currently, they remotely quantify nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium with square meter precision and 90% accuracy. Their customers see over 15x ROI through decreased input costs and optimized yield production.

ACCURATE, AFFORDABLE, SCALABLE SOIL CARBON MEASUREMENT.Cloud Agronomics has created the world's first remotely-sensed soil carbon measurement to verify carbon sequestration initiatives. As growers begin to consider more regenerative practices, like no-till, crop rotation, and cover-crops, they will need a financial incentive to support them through the transition. Cloud Agronomics is a reliable, affordable verifier of global soil organic carbon levels. The company is keen on collaborating and is already in conversation with strategic partners like Microsoft AI for Earth to scale their carbon index.

"Cloud Agronomics' ambition to connect the public and private sectors with their technology will allow carbon based incentives to be distributed in a measured and accurate manner," said Vivek Ladsariya of SineWave Ventures, the company's lead investor.

Cloud Agronomics is a Boulder, CO and Providence, RI-based company scaling accurate, affordable insights for agriculture. They collect hyperspectral data and with rigorous machine learning models, produce analytics on proprietary geospatial data that contains 300x more information per pixel than satellite images. Through their integrated platform, they evaluate the performance of crops and soil in real-time, providing the industry with soil and nutrient management solutions that accelerate restorative farming practices.

The world class founding team includes CEO Mark Tracy (Indigo Agriculture, Cargill), Executive Chairman Jaymin Patel (former CEO of GTECH Corporation, now IGT, and Brightstar Corp.), Chief Science Officer Jim Kellner ( Brown University), and cofounders Jack Roswell, David Schurman, and Alex Zhuk. The seventeen full-time members draw from their diverse disciplines to enable sustainable food production from seed to harvest.

