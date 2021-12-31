Clothing B2C E-Commerce Market Global Report 2021 Featuring Leading Players - Amazon, ASOS, Shein And Zalando Amond Others

DUBLIN, Dec. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Clothing B2C E-Commerce Market 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

"Clothing" was the top segment to shop for online both locally and cross-border among consumers globally, as of 2021

Global fashion market shifts towards digital sales amid COVID-19 in 2020. The global fashion industry experienced a drastic decline the sales volume after the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. In the meantime, the digital clothing market accelerated over the year with the consumers' adoption of online shopping. More than half of the global retail growth is projected to come from online sales between 2020 and 2025, and around 10% of digital sales are expected to be in the hands of the fashion industry during that period. Dominant market players such as Global Fashion Group and ASOS saw sales growth of 10-20% from 2019 to 2020.

Online apparel market grew faster year-on-year in 2020 amid COVID-19 than the years before

A significant proportion of countries around the world saw an increase in apparel industry E-Commerce sales, especially after the COVID19 health crisis in 2020. For example, in Japan, the B2C apparel E-Commerce market grew faster in 2020 than between 2018 and 2019. South Korea also saw an increase in the value of its sales during the same period, with the apparel sector making the largest contribution to the country's B2C E-Commerce market in 2020. Online retail sales of apparel and accessories in the US increased year-over-year from 2019 to 2020 by nearly 19% which was the fastest-growing product category.

The top visited websites for purchasing apparel online are Amazon and Shein, as of 2021

Shein was the most visited as of August 2021, according to the world ranking of the most popular clothing E-Commerce sites, with the US visitors prevailing. Moreover, in 2020, online apparel sales in the US were dominated by Amazon, followed by Target. In the UK, as of February 2021, the most popular industry players were Amazon and ASOS, followed by eBay. In Germany, online-only retailers, such as Zalando and Zooplus, were the most preferred ones when shopping for clothes, and following them was Amazon, as of 2021.

