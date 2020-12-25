Closer China-Japan Health Cooperation For Healthier Mankind And Healthier Earth

BEIJING, Dec. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The China-Japan Health Forum for the New Era co-sponsored by Global Health Forum of Boao Forum for Asia and Nippon Global Medical Organization was held on December 22, 2020. Representatives of China and Japan including Chen Zhu, Vice Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress of China; Zhou Xiaochuan, Vice Chairman of Boao Forum for Asia; Li Baodong, Secretary General of Boao Forum for Asia; Margaret Chan Fung Fu-chun, President of the Global Health Forum, leaders of Qingdao government and Toshihiro Nikai, Secretary General of the Liberal Democratic Party of Japan and former Japanese Prime Minister Yasuo Fukuda attended the forum.

Themed Healthier Mankind, Healthier Earth, the forum was held simultaneously in Qingdao, China and Tokyo, Japan. Discussions were held around such topics as Sino-Japanese friendship, green development, energy saving and environmental protection, medical and health care, old-age care, and joint development of smart ecological healthy city project. Extensive consensus has been reached.

Participants believe that the COVID-19 pandemic has shown that human society is a community with a shared future. China and Japan, as two major economies in the world, should engage in deeper practical cooperation in areas including green development, carbon neutrality, health and old-age care, and healthy urban lifestyle. Both sides should shoulder shared responsibilities to make contribution to global environmental and health undertakings.

Global Health Forum is an important platform of exchange and cooperation launched by Boao Forum for Asia. The second edition of the forum is scheduled for June 2021 in Qingdao.

