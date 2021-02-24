CloroxPro™ Partners With ISSA And Global Biorisk Advisory Council To Launch Clorox® Total 360® System Donation And GBAC Scholarship Program

CloroxPro™ pledges to donate 1,000 Clorox® Total 360® Systems and GBAC Scholarships to food service and hospitality businesses that have been severely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic

PLEASANTON, Calif., Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CloroxPro™ announced today a new program, in collaboration with ISSA, the worldwide cleaning industry association, and the Global Biorisk Advisory Council™ (GBAC), a division of ISSA, to help food service and hospitality businesses maintain a cleaner environment and reinforce confidence in visiting their facilities during the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond. Food service and hospitality businesses are invited to apply to the program for the chance to be awarded a Clorox ® Total 360 ® System and scholarship for the GBAC Fundamentals Online Course: Cleaning & Disinfection Principles pending eligibility.

"Businesses are more committed than ever to making their public and shared spaces safer, and this heightened awareness of health and safety should be a continued focus, even after the pandemic ends," said Chris Tucker, Vice President and General Manager of CloroxPro. "Cleaning and disinfecting are a key part of a holistic strategy to help reduce the spread of illness-causing germs, and CloroxPro is proud that through this program, we can help support businesses with tools and education to help maintain a healthier and safer environment."

CloroxPro™ will donate up to 1,000 Clorox ® Total 360 ® Systems to businesses fitting the application criteria. Priority will be given to small businesses that have been severely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Clorox ® Total 360 ® System leverages innovative technology to help keep facilities healthier while saving time, money, and labor. The electrostatic sprayer works by charging and atomizing trusted Clorox ® solutions, delivering a powerful flow of charged droplets that are attracted to surfaces with a force stronger than gravity. This allows the product to quickly and uniformly coat hard, non-porous surfaces including hard-to-reach areas that manual cleaning can often miss.

In addition to the device donations, CloroxPro will donate $100,000 in GBAC Scholarships enabling recipients to further their cleaning, disinfection and infection prevention education. The GBAC Fundamentals Online Course teaches fundamentals of cleaning and disinfecting for health as well as prevention, response and control measures for outbreak situations such as SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

"We are proud to partner with CloroxPro to continue to support the professional cleaning industry and our members in a time of need," said John Barrett, Executive Director, ISSA. "We are thankful for CloroxPro's continued support and dedication to further education and offering the tools to enhance our members' operations amidst the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond."

Applications for the program open today, February 24, 2021 and will close on March 31, 2021 at 11:59 PM PST. To apply for the program or get more information, visit www.issa.com/clorox-gbac.

About CloroxProBuilding on a century-long legacy in cleaning and disinfecting, CloroxPro offers some of the industry's most recognized and trusted brand names for commercial cleaning, including its Clorox Healthcare products and technologies for healthcare facilities. Whether it is schools, offices, restaurants, hotels, hospitals or other commercial facilities, CloroxPro is committed to meeting the demands of industry professionals. For more information, visit www.CloroxPro.com or follow @CloroxPro on Twitter.

About ISSAWith more than 9,300 members—including distributors, manufacturers, manufacturer representatives, wholesalers, building service contractors, in-house service providers, residential cleaners and associated service members—ISSA is the world's leading trade association for the cleaning industry. The association is committed to changing the way the world views cleaning by providing its members with the business tools they need to promote cleaning as an investment in human health, the environment and an improved bottom line. Headquartered in Northbrook, Ill., USA, the association has regional offices in Mainz, Germany; Whitby, Canada; Parramatta, Australia; Seoul, South Korea; and Shanghai, China. For more information about ISSA, visit www.issa.com or call 800-225-4772 ( North America) or 847-982-0800.

About GBAC, a Division of ISSAComposed of international leaders in the field of microbial-pathogenic threat analysis, mitigation, response and recovery, the Global Biorisk Advisory Council (GBAC), a Division of ISSA, provides training, guidance, accreditation, certification, crisis management assistance and leadership to government, commercial and private entities looking to mitigate, quickly address and/or recover from biological threats and real-time crises. The organization's services include biorisk management program assessment and training, Forensic Restoration® response and remediation, the GBAC STAR™ facility accreditation program, training and certification of individuals and consulting for building owners and facility managers. For more information, visit www.gbac.org.

