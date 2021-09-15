CloroxPro Joins Forces With Convoy Of Hope To Donate Product For Hurricane Relief And Recovery

PLEASANTON, Calif., Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CloroxPro, the professional products division of The Clorox Company, announced today a multi-million-dollar donation of its disinfecting products to Convoy of Hope to help with Hurricane Ida recovery efforts as well as ongoing disaster relief as the severe 2021 Atlantic hurricane season continues to unfold. CloroxPro's donation, along with shipping and distribution services from Convoy of Hope, will help recipients address cleaning, disinfection and mold remediation efforts that are critical in the aftermath of hurricanes and other natural disasters.

The donation includes 7,000 Clorox® TurboPro™ Handheld Electrostatic Sprayers which are specially engineered to disinfect large spaces quickly and easily. In addition, hundreds of truckloads of CloroxPro disinfectants are being deployed across multiple impacted states, including ready-to-use bleach products that clean, kill and control mold and mildew. Convoy of Hope trucks have already started picking up and delivering the products to areas that have been impacted by Ida and others anticipating destruction from impending storms.

"We feel for the communities devastated by hurricanes like Ida and are honored to help get our disinfecting products to the people who need them most right now, whether for their homes, small businesses, schools, or healthcare facilities," said Chris Tucker, Vice President and General Manager for CloroxPro. "Convoy of Hope is providing a truly valuable service in getting these products to impacted communities as quickly and efficiently as possible."

For those who are in need of resources, you can visit Convoy of Hope's website at www.convoyofhope.org.

"Clorox is a great example of a caring corporation that is doing all they can to bring help to people in need," said Hal Donaldson, President and CEO of Convoy of Hope.

The Clorox Company is also partnering with its major disaster partner American Red Cross to support hurricane relief efforts through product and cash donations.

About CloroxProBuilding on a century-long legacy in cleaning and disinfecting, CloroxPro offers some of the industry's most recognized and trusted brand names for commercial cleaning, including its Clorox Healthcare products and technologies for healthcare facilities. Whether it is schools, offices, restaurants, hotels, hospitals, or other commercial facilities, CloroxPro is committed to meeting the demands of industry professionals. For more information, visit www.CloroxPro.com or follow @CloroxPro on Twitter.

About Convoy of HopeConvoy of Hope is a faith-based organization with a driving passion to feed the world. With a long history as an early responder in times of natural disasters, Convoy of Hope has been a Four Star Charity as recognized by Charity Navigator since 2002. Convoy of Hope has served more than 160 million people since it was founded in 1994. For more information, please visit www.convoyofhope.org.

